Singapore Red Cross calls for O- blood donors as supply runs low

If your blood type is O-, consider giving your blood to save lives.

The Singapore Red Cross is calling for blood donors on Thursday (May 7) as its supply of O- blood is low.

Eligible donors can donate at any of the five blood banks located at Outram, Dhoby Ghaut, Woodlands, Jurong East and Punggol.

To book an appointment, you can call 6220 0183 or do so online.

"Bring a buddy down to donate with you because every bag counts," said the Singapore Red Cross.

According to the Health Sciences Authority, if you're aged between 16 and 75, you may be eligible to donate blood.

You should be in general good health, not have any symptoms of infection for at least one week, not have had a fever in the past month, not have taken antibiotics in the last week, weigh at least 45kg and have a haemoglobin level of 13.0g/dl for males and 12.5g/dl for females.

One blood donation can save up to three lives, according to the Singapore Red Cross.

Singapore is stepping up efforts to recruit more youth blood donors as blood demand rises with the medical needs of an ageing population.

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