Oat milk kopi? Influencer makes unusual request to Ya Kun and Toast Box

Using plant-based milk for your coffee is common, and dare we say, trendy these days.

From lattes to cappuccinos, there is a variety of different milk options available at most cafes for those who want to avoid dairy milk.

But what about our local kopi? This was the thought that ran through the mind of Singapore-raised influencer Edoardo Liotta.

The content creator of Italian descent, who also goes by Mozzarellapapi, shared a 28-second TikTok video posted on Wednesday (April 5), in which he shared his ingenious idea of an oat milk kopi as a "proposition for Ya Kun Kaya Toast and Toast Box".

The reason behind his stroke of genius? Edoardo went on to elaborate that he doesn't want to spend $8 to $10 for his daily cup of oat milk lattes.

Let's be real. With our kopi being much cheaper than its hipster counterpart, even if you've to top up for oat milk, it will still be substantially cheaper than the ones you get at cafes.

In the comments section, some netizens shared the same sentiment as Edoardo, most notably Singapore Idol alumna Gayle Nerva.

Not to mention, Faye Sai, co-owner of Amoy Street Food Centre's Coffee Break, invited him to try her stall's oat milk kopi.

Others also suggested trying Ya Kun's soy milk kopi as another option.

On the other end of the spectrum, other netizens weren't pleased with the oat milk kopi idea, mentioning that it won't be cost-effective.

Oat milk is having a moment

Despite its naysayers, there's no denying that oat milk is here to stay. There is even a Singaporean brand of oat milk in the market - Oatside.

According to the founder Benedict Lim, Oatside tastes just like Horlicks, Ovaltine and Milo.

"Many of us in Asia grew up with those drinks. That's why Oatside's maltiness is so familiar," said Benedict.

Plus, oat milk has a neutral taste unlike nut-based milk, which tends to change the flavour profile of coffee when added.

