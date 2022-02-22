OCBC travel insurance at a glance: Is it worth it?

OCBC travel insurance is a top choice for Singaporeans who are risk-averse and prefer to insure themselves with longstanding brands – it is provided by Great Eastern, the insurance arm of OCBC.

OCBC also sells travel insurance called OCBC Explorer, and likewise we’ll be looking at the coverage and price to see if it’s a good buy.

In the past, like several other banks, OCBC provided free travel insurance as a perk of selected credit cards like the OCBC 365 credit card. It’s not be the case anymore but quite honestly, you’re not missing out on much. With an overseas medical expenses claim capped at $500, the coverage was shockingly low anyway. It’s the insurance equivalent of some D-list Instagram influencer’s wardrobe.

PHOTO: MoneySmart

Most kiasu Singaporeans would probably rather pay a little to get much better coverage. You’re better off with OCBC’s regular travel insurance plans. We’ll take a look at these in the next section.

OCBC travel insurance at a glance

OCBC travel insurance is sold under the OCBC Explorer brand, but as mentioned, it’s provided by Great Eastern Insurance Singapore.

There are 3 tiers to choose from: Starter, Essential and Ultimate. Here’s a look at how they stack up:

Travel insurance plan Starter Essential Ultimate Price $66.80 $64.35 $96.75 Promotion 35per cent off for Essential & Ultimate single trip plans Overseas medical expenses $300,000 $500,000 $700,000 Overseas medical expenses due to Covid-19 N.A $25,000 $150,000 Overseas quarantine allowance due to Covid-19 N.A N.A N.A Emergency medical evacuation $1,000,000 $1,000,000 $1,000,000 Emergency medical evacuation due to Covid-19 N.A $25,000 $150,000 Personal accident (death & TPD) $150,000 $300,000 $500,000 Travel delay ($100 every 6 hours) $1,000 (overseas only) $2,000 (overseas only) $3,000 (overseas only) Trip cancellation $5,000 $10,000 $15,000 Trip cancellation due to Covid-19 N.A $3,000 $5,000 Baggage delay ($200 every 6 hours) $1,000 $1,600 $2,000 Baggage loss/damage $3,000 $5,000 $7,500 Adventure activities covered? No No Yes

*Price based on seven-day trip to South Korea

OCBC travel insurance promotion

At such high prices, it’s no wonder that OCBC runs near-constant promotions to keep its premiums competitive. Usually you can get around 50 per cent off single trip plans.

The current OCBC travel insurance promotion gives you 35 per cent off Essential and Ultimate single trip plans.

You can keep track of the latest OCBC travel insurance promotions here.

After discount, a week’s coverage in South Korea, one of the Singapore’s VTL-approved countries, would cost about $64 – pretty average on the price range.

However, if you’re just planning a trip to Malaysia or something, you might want to shop elsewhere for cheaper options. That’s because most other insurers consider Asean a separate region from Asia and charge less for travel insurance to those countries. OCBC, however, has no cheaper tier for Asean.

What does OCBC travel insurance cover?

OCBC travel insurance has decent coverage… if you plan to stay stationary the entire trip. They are very strict with the excluded activities for Starter and Essential plans.

To get any kind of coverage for activities like scuba diving, skiing, trekking, etc. you have to pay more than double for the most expensive Ultimate plan. No thanks! It’s not worth it as most modern insurers cover adventure activities with their basic plans – no upgrade needed.