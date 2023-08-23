From octagon to chef's kitchen: UFC's Joanna Jedrzejczyk gets cooking lesson at Michelin-starred restaurant in Singapore

With UFC Fight Night taking place in Singapore on Saturday (Aug 26), former strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk was recently seen in town.

On Tuesday, UFC posted a YouTube clip of her checking out the gourmet food scene in Singapore.

Unsurprisingly, she found herself along Keong Saik Road, a trendy enclave well known for its array of dining options.

Not only was she going to get a taste of some gourmet food, the 36-year-old would have the opportunity to swap her fighting gloves for a chef's apron.

Her mentor for the day was Penang-born chef Mano Thevar. In 2018, he opened the modern Indian restaurant Thevar.

Joanna mentioned that modern Asian cuisine was "probably one of her favourite cuisines ever" so she was stoked to spend some time with the acclaimed chef.

She would get the chance to learn how to prepare a common South Asian street snack, chaat.

According to Bon Appetit, chaat refers to a set of snacks. But given the region's culinary diversity, there are variations (think panipuri or samosa chaat).

Even then, Thevar's take on the chaat was something a little different.

"Today we are going to do a strawberry version," the chef said.

Step by step, Joanna mimicked Mano's actions and, not long after, their dish was complete.

She did not waste any time and took it all in one bite.

"The combination of chilli and strawberry, so good," Joanna cooed.

After all, she was at a two Michelin-starred food establishment.

Three years after opening, Thevar clinched its first Michelin star in 2021.

At this restaurant, diners can expect familiar and nostalgic flavours that have been reinterpreted.

Visit to Bird Paradise

While in Singapore, Joanna found some time to visit the scenic and recently opened Bird Paradise.

With a tour guide by her side, she took a stroll in Asia's biggest bird park.

The park consists of many aviaries, and visitors could interact with bird species from different continents.

Joanna seemed impressed that she could get up close and personal with the birds, whether it be a parakeet or macaw.

