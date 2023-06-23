US athlete Ilona Maher stoked after visiting Maxwell Food Centre, says hawkers will ‘give good chicken if you work out’

Tokyo 2020 Olympian and US rugby player Ilona Maher just landed in Singapore earlier this week and one of the first things she did was to head to a hawker centre to try one of Singapore's most iconic dishes, chicken rice.

Maher took to TikTok on Thursday(June 22) to share her experience at the Michelin-star Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice stall at Maxwell Food Centre.

Maher shared in her video that when she was about to order her food, the stall aunty looked at her physique and said: "Looking strong. You go to gym. I give you breast meat."

Happy that she was given breast meat, Maher said: "So ladies, that is why you got to lift because they would give you good chicken if you look like you work out."

https://www.tiktok.com/@ilonamaher/video/7247510657481002286?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7199568537706120706

Maher, touted as one of rugby's most exciting players, has well over one million followers on TikTok.

Her video, captioned "Looking strong equals to better chicken", was flooded with comments from her Singaporean fans delighted that she was trying out local food here.

PHOTO:Screengrab/TikTok/Ilona Maher

Others agreed with Maher that the hawkers here do dish out bigger portions for those who work out.

PHOTO:Screengrab/TikTok/Ilona Maher

Some commenters shared about other popular hawker spots in Singapore for Maher to check out and other local dishes such as nasi lemak.

PHOTO:Screengrab/TikTok/Ilona Maher

Some locals also pointed out that a better choice of cut would be the chicken thigh.

PHOTO:Screengrab/TikTok/Ilona Maher

AsiaOne has reached out to Maher for comment.

ALSO READ: $5,000 chicken rice showdown: Taiwanese influencer picks her favourites after trying 100 stalls in Singapore

ashwini.balan@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.