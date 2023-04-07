An ode to Golden Mile Complex: Singapore's architectural wonder & cultural icon

Golden Mile Complex, the iconic building that stands along Beach Road, will soon herald a new era. This building holds a special place to many who once lived, worked and played here.

Although the building's facade will be conserved, its essence can only live on in our memories. Before the grand dame takes her final bow, here is an ode to our cultural icon — from architectural wonder to Little Thailand and underground music playground.

The golden era of the mile

With its striking Brutalist architecture, Golden Mile Complex was set to be an icon along Beach Road and Nicoll Highway, where the "Golden Mile" of offices, hotels, shops, and upscale residences were slated to be.

For that reason, it pioneered the concept of mixed-use developments, incorporating residences, offices, retail, and entertainment all into one. The generous balconies and panoramic views offered by its stepped terrace made the spot hugely popular for residences among the wealthy.

Even though plans for the area had changed, Golden Mile Complex continued to flourish in the 1980s. Its central location was a favourite destination for tour buses from Thailand and Malaysia, and in turn attracted many Thai businesses.

Soon, it became an enclave bringing together Thai cuisines, products, and lifestyles in Singapore. It also became a popular spot for music and nightlife that brought in a diverse crowd — even its rooftop became a destination for flea markets and music festivals.

The evolution of its music playground repertoire

PHOTO: Mark Lewis Tan

Nightlife in Golden Mile is replete with "siam diu" or Thai-themed disco experiences. Its "rawness" and otherworldliness inspired local music collectives like MUGIC to bring their disco, house, and techno to the siam diu.

When their music got the karaoke-singing Uncles and Thai youths hitting the floor together with their regular partygoers, they knew they were onto something. A strange sight to behold, but music drew people from all walks of life together at the parties, giving everyone an experience different from what they were used to.

Before the sun sets on this atypical party venue, MUGIC and Ice Cream Sundays came together to organise The Last Mile, a farewell party with thirteen music collectives spinning across five venues, giving a fitting farewell to this musical playground.

With this prominent venue gone, enjoying music in such unique spaces will be more difficult. As Ulysses of MUGIC shared, "There needs to be a range of alternative spaces for everyone, from hole-in-the-wall drinking spots to spaces where you can throw intimate parties for a couple of hundred people. Golden Mile has that and character in spades." The loss of this prominent venue is "an absolute loss for nightlife in Singapore."

End of an era

The handover in May 2023 will mark the end of an era for Golden Mile Complex. To the many people who work there, they will miss the sense of community. As for residents and ex-residents, the unparalleled views of the sea and sky is what they will never forget.

And for many Singaporeans, it is the Thai eateries, the nightlife, and the culture that we will miss. More than just a building, Golden Mile Complex is a microcosm of our vibrant diversity, a cultural icon of our times, and a reminder of how far we have come.

As the last hurrah, we wished "Bye Bye Golden Mile" with exclusive tours developed by the residents and businesses of Golden Mile Complex. In the 1.5 hour tour, licensed tour guides will took visitors to four locations within the complex, finishing with three iconic Thai dishes from Sap Ubon.

To keep things intimate, each group only had a maximum of 10 guests. Beyond the tours, one could also visit the architectural exhibitions and photo galleries and get down on the dance floor one last time with events like PurnRao Killa and more.

This article was first published in City Nomads.