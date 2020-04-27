Official (and not-so-official) iconic recipes to try at home during the extended circuit breaker time

We’ve all had cravings for one of the these foods. Sadly, some of the vendors are closed during the extended circuit breaker time.

The good news is most of these brands have released an official recipe to try at home to tide you over until things resume (hopefully) on June 1.

Now is a good time to expand your culinary repertoire, spend time to wait out Iftar time (happy fasting for those who observe Ramadan!), and plan a surprise meal for your mum come Mother’s day!

1. McDonald’s Sausage & Egg McMuffin + Hashbrown

Someone in a lockdown UK with serious cravings for McD (we feel you, mate!) tweeted McDonald’s UK for its hashbrown recipe and McDonalds UK replied with not only the hashbrown recipe, but also the recipe of one of its breakfast staples Sausage & Egg McMuffin.

The Sausage & Egg McMuffin

PHOTO: Macdonald's

The hashbrown:

Grate the potato into a bowl.

Mix in an egg, then season with salt and pepper.

Heat a glug of oil (about 2 tablespoons) in a pan, then add a spoonful of the mix.

Flatten and cook until golden brown on both sides.

2. Ikea’s Swedish Meatballs

Family trips to Ikea and its bistro must wait another month but you can recreate its meatball at home thanks to Ikea UK’s twitter.

The recipe is even laid out like the classic Ikea manual.

3. Disney Parks Churro Bites

PHOTO: Disney Parks

You’ll need:

1 cup water

8 tbs butter

¼ tsp salt

¾ tsp ground cinnamon, divided

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil

½ cup sugar

Follow the step-by-step cooking instruction at Disney Parks

4. Ramly-style Burger

Suphon Liao of Eatbook has come up with a version of the pasar malam staple that you can try at home.

You’ll need:

Chicken Patty:

360g fresh minced chicken

½ tsp white pepper

1 tsp Maggi seasoning

1 tsp salt

4 burger buns

2 tbs butter

2 tbs mayonnaise

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbs black pepper sauce

2 tbs chilli sauce

1 tsp curry powder

4 eggs

Follow the step-by-step cooking instruction at Eatbook.

5. Lady M-style Earl Grey Crepe Cake

PHOTO: The Social Tea House

Andrew Bittan at The Social Tea House came up with this delectable recipe. You’ll need:

1 egg

1 tbs all-purpose flour

1 tbs granulated sugar

1 tbs cornstarch

1 ¼ cup milk

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

premium earl grey black tea

5 tbs melted butter

2 ½ cups milk

5 eggs

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 tbs granulated sugar

2 tbs lemon juice

a pinch of salt

2 cups double cream

2 tbs powdered sugar

1 earl grey teabag

Follow the step-by-step cooking instruction at The Social Tea House

Lady M still delivers. find out more here.

6. Mashed Potatoes ala Joel Robuchon

Kristen Eppich at Chatelaine came up with a recipe for Michelin-starred chef Joel Robuchon’s famously indulgent mashed potatoes. You’ll need:

1 kg Yukon gold or golden fingerling potatoes, all of similar size

45 4g unsalted butter, cold, cut into small cubes

1⁄4 cup milk

salt to taste

Follow the step-by-step cooking instruction at Chatelaine

7. Soft Pretzels like Auntie Anne’s

You’ll need:

1 1⁄2 cups water

1 1⁄4 tsp active dry yeast

2 tsp brown sugar

1 1⁄4 tsp salt

1 cup bread flour

3 cups flour

2 cups water

2 tbs baking soda

coarse salt

2 – 4 tbs butter (melted)

Follow step-by-step cooking instruction at food.com

8. Almost Famous Amos Cookies

PHOTO: Pexels

You’ll need:

300 g self-raising flour

250 g unsalted butter – softened at room temperature

150 g dark brown sugar

110 g caster sugar

½ tsp salt

½ tsp coffee oil / emulsion

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

25 g instant oats – grind to powder in blender/food processor

25 g ground almond powder

250 g semi-sweet chocolate chips

Follow step-by-step cooking instruction at bearnakedfood.com

9. Caramel Popcorn just like Garrett’s

PHOTO: Pixabay

You’ll need:

1⁄2 cup corn kernels

3⁄4 cup brown sugar

6 tbs butter

3 tbs corn syrup

1 – 11⁄2 tsp sea salt

3⁄4 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking soda

Follow step-by-step cooking instruction at Spicy Perspective

10. (The allegedly leaked recipe of) KFC

Barry at Rock Recipes tried the alleged KFC recipe leaked in a Chicago Tribune interview with Colonel Sander’s nephew, in which he revealed a handwritten note of the secret 11 spices mix . And the result looked legit.

Find out more at Rock Recipes.

11. Homemade Chicken Joy ala Jolibee

What? You think we’d only include just one fried chicken recipe? Here’s an Asian champion.

You’ll need:

2 kg chicken, preferably drumstick and breast cuts

Cooking oil, preferably canola or vegetable oil for deep frying

salt and pepper

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup corn starch

1 tbs five spice powder

1 tbs garlic powder

1 tsp fine salt

Follow step-by-step cooking instruction at pinoy-cooking.com

This article was first published in Home & Decor.