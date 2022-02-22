Oh snap! The most Instagram-worthy hotels in Singapore

Let's be real: When you go to a staycay, you wanna show off how snazzy your hotel looks right? Be it an IG story where you video a 'hotel room tour', or pose for pics in its swanky lobby, it really helps you get more likesif the hotel really looks sibei aesthetic lah.

Then read on, and be spoilt for choice at all these wow-looking hotels in our Little Red Dot.

The Warehouse Hotel

Check out the lobby's bar area where old pulley systems hang overhead, reminiscent of old-time Singapore.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 320 Havelock Road, Singapore 169628

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay

A sprawling garden atrium? Go crazy with all the different backdrops available to spice up your IG feed.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 6 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039594

Shangri-La Singapore

Instead of jostling with tourists at Gardens by the Bay, why not just come to Shangri-La's Garden Wing to get your pics with lush greenery.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 22 Orange Grove Rd, Singapore 258350

ALSO READ: Singapore hotels pull out the stops with facelifts, rebrandings and staycation offers - including for pets - to survive 2 years of Covid restrictions

Capella Singapore

Need we say more? Just look at that pool, and imagine how breathtaking you would look in your photos amid the glistening waters.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 1 The Knolls, Sentosa Island, Singapore 098297

Parkroyal Collection Pickering

From this stunning angle, you can look tall and have an aesthetic background - IG likes and shares inbound!

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 3 Upper Pickering St, Singapore 058289

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Sometimes, the food looks better than any decor there la. In this case, 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung will certainly leave your followers salivating.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 15 Stamford Rd, Singapore 178906

ALSO READ: 3 heritage hotels to rival the Raffles in Singapore

Ocean Suites at Equarius Hotel Resorts World Sentosa

For the more atas ones, this will definitely elevate your IG feed - what can beat marine life swimming about happily while you lounge about in bed?

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 8 Sentosa Gateway, Singapore 098269

Sofitel Singapore Sentosa

Talking about aesthetics, this peacock sure knows how to show off its best angles. The elegant permanent residents at Sofitel Sentosa are sure to add a fun pop of colour to your pics!

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 2 Bukit Manis Rd, Sentosa, 099891

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

Golden hour is usually IG prime time, and this spot can help you vie for top spot among all the golden hour pics that will pop up on your feed.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 11 Laguna Golf Green, Singapore 488047

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWPfirmovEN/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

ALSO READ: Singapore staycation spotlight: Hotel G, a Bras Basah hideout with vintage-meets-surrealist style

Marina Bay Sands

This iconic rooftop swimming pool is a strong contender for best pool location in Singapore. You can decide after you have a pic there 😜

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956

Andaz Singapore

Phew, imagine you against a backdrop of the luxurious looking buildings: Aesthetic gao gao.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 5 Fraser St, Singapore 189354

The Vagabond Club

For those looking to just stay in bed all day, at least you get to stay in a room full of pretty and colourful decor - plenty of photo opportunities.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 39 Syed Alwi Rd, Singapore 207630

Hotel Clover The Arts

An arts-themed boutique hotel for the more artsy people - if the pictures look familiar that's because they reflect tourists attractions in Singapore like Jurong Bird Park and Mandai Zoo!

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 58 South Bridge Rd, Singapore 058689

Hotel Soloha

Now that looks like somewhere you'd bring your partner to - romantic rose petals in the bathtub for loving couple pictures, aww.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 12 Teck Lim Rd, Singapore 088387

Studio M

This is Singapore's first loft concept hotel, and it certainly looks aesthetic enough to rack up those Instagram likes!

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 3 Nanson Rd, Singapore 238910

The Scarlet Singapore

No lah, not like all of us have abs to pose like that. But the luxurious rooms there are sure to spice up your staycay pics!

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 33 Erskine Rd, Singapore 069333

ALSO READ: Hotel haven: Staycation deals in Singapore to keep your wanderlust in check

Llyod's Inn

Sometimes, it doesn't have to be a pool or swanky-looking hotel room. Even this pathway can turn out to be an aesthetic shot!

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 2 Lloyd Rd, Singapore 239091

The Barracks Hotel

You can never go wrong with aesthetic white buildings, there's just something so timeless about them.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 2 Gunner Ln, 099567

Duxton Reserve

Peek the antique-looking telephone 👀 because this hotel is modelled after the 19th century and will certainly impress your followers with its uniqueness.

IG-worthiness: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Location: 83 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089540

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.