Oishii! McDonald's to release new Yakiniku burger, will also be dispensed from a vending machine for only 1 day

Missing Japan? McDonald's can help you with that with their new Yakiniku Burger.

This limited-edition burger comes in two options—chicken or beef—and will be available from Thursday (April 25).

The Yakiniku Beef Burger consists of 100-per-cent quarter-pounder beef, savoury yakiniku sauce, caramelised onions and shredded white cabbage, while the Yakiniku Crispy Chicken Burger has a crispy chicken patty complemented with caramelised onions and crunchy white cabbage.

But what's more exciting about this launch is the Yakiniku Burger vending machine that'll let some customers try the new burger before everyone else.

The vending machine is available on April 24, one day ahead of the official launch, at Plaza Singapura Level 1 Atrium.

And you can only use it from 12pm to 1pm and 6pm to 7pm on that day.

All customers need to do is press a button to get their hands on the burger.

There are limited stocks available via the vending machine, so fastest finger first!

ALSO READ: McDonald's launches Yu-Gi-Oh! x Hello Kitty and Friends plushies with every Happy Meal

melissateo@asiaone.com