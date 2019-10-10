Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend

PHOTO: Instagram/ erdingersg
Joey Lee
Joey Lee
AsiaOne

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATIONS

Party like a German at not one, but two Oktoberfest celebrations happening this weekend organised by Erdinger and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel.

At Erdinger's party, watch Clarke Quay transform into a bustling German town on Oct 11 and 12, and chow down on German specialities like bratwurst and sauerkraut prepared in partnership with Harry's Le Noir and Yin Bar.

Wash it down with some Erdinger beer and give each of the five carnival game booths a go!

For those with a competitive streak, there are unique games like Gelande Quaffing (where you slide a beer mug across the countertop and land it within the Erdinger logo), and Stein Hoisting (where you hold out two 1L Stein mugs for as long as possible) to win exciting prizes.

For those who prefer Oktoberfest with a luxe twist, get in line for celebrations at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Singapore's only luxury hotel with an authentic German heritage.

Each $70++ ticket entitles you to free-flow German grub and a pint of beer or glass of wine. Additional drinks are priced at $10++ per glass but if you're going with friends, get the 10 pints for $80++!

After feasting on pork knuckles, oven-baked chicken, meatloaves and smoked sausages, burn calories through the many challenges including a dance-off, longest pretzel chain contest, beer karaoke and more!

What: Erdinger Oktoberfest
Where: Clarke Quay, Central Fountain Square
When: Oct 11 and 12, 6pm to 12am

What: Oktoberfest by Kempinski
Where: 13 Stamford Road, Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza, 1F, Singapore 178906
When: Oct 10 to 13, 6pm - 11pm (Thu - Sat), 12pm - 4pm (Sun)

SOUTHEAST ASIA'S BIGGEST BABY FAIR

Raising a kid can be really expensive in Singapore, so here's a friendly alert to all bargain-hunters who happen to be parents as well.

Southeast Asia's biggest baby fair is happening this weekend where free goodie bags, milk powder and diapers will be given out.

Between Oct 11 to 13, head over to Expo hall five where brands like Philips Avent, Pigeon, Tommee Tippee, Spectra and more are having over 2,500 deals of up to 60 per cent off.

The first 500 mummies-to-be get a free goodie bag filled with pregnancy freebies and baby stuff. Oh, and be sure to collect your free diaper packs and milk tins at the same time.

When: Oct 11 to 13
Where: Singapore Expo hall five

GAMESTART ASIA 2019

If you're a hardcore gamer, you'll already know what's up.

This weekend, Suntec City will play host to GameStart 2019 — Singapore largest gaming convention with game showcases, board games, esports tournaments, artist creations and more!

In addition to catching exhibits by well-known companies like Marvel and Bandai Namco, check out the Doujin x GameStart Artist Alley where over 40 creators are showcasing their game-inspired artwork and creations.

The SEA Major 2019, Asia's largest fighting game tournament, will also be taking place at GameStart with a lineup that includes Street Fighter V Arcade Edition and Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

For all you League of Legends and Mobile Legends fans, tournaments are being held at the convention so keep your eyes peeled.

Tickets to enter are priced at $12 per day while VIP ones with perks like early hall entry and official merch cost $70.

If you're a cosplayer, break out your favourite character costume and enter the convention for free!

When: Oct 12 to 13
Where: Suntec Convention Halls 401-403

DESSERT MUSEUM AT PLAZA SINGAPURA

Plaza Singapura has transformed into a paradise for dessert-lovers as part of the mall's 45th-anniversary celebrations with IG-worthy installations and deals on actual sweet treats.

Originally from the Philippines, this pop-up attraction has five eclectic rooms with eye-catching art pieces and installations where you can sit on hanging cake pops (just like Miley Cyrus) and slide down a sprinkle slide into a sea of doughnuts.

While you're there, treat yo'self to a specially curated selection of confections and dessert-themed activities that include twists on popular festival games such as Ring Toss and Lobster Pot.

Redeem a pair of entry tickets by spending $45 in a single receipt at Plaza Singapura. For kids below three, entry is free.

When: Oct 4 to Oct 27
Where: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839

Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.

TWICE POP-UP STORE WITH TWAII MERCH

After a sold-out concert earlier this year in July, here's another opportunity for fans of K-pop girl group Twice to come close to their idols once again.

Making history by opening the first K-pop group pop-up store in Southeast Asia, ONCEs (Twice's official fangroup) can get their hands on exclusive "Twaii" merchandise such as the official "Candybong" lightstick, photo cards and T-shirts.

ONCEs!! We are in the midst of setting up the popup store! Don’t forget our date this Sat - Mon at Scape! The first TWICE popup store COMING to you SOON! #TwaiisshopinSG #TWICEPOPUPSTOREINSG

Posted by ONE Production on Monday, October 7, 2019

Reckon you're a big enough fan? If you spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt, you'll also stand a chance to win an autographed Twice album.

When: Oct 12 to 14
Where: *SCAPE, 2F, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978

SOSD PET ADOPTION DRIVE

Why buy when you can save a life and adopt instead?

If you're on the hunt for a furry best friend, head on over to JCube where Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) is organising an adoption drive from 1pm to 5pm.

View this post on Instagram

“Heylo, I’m Yolo. I’m a 4 month old pupper who’s been living in shelter for the last 2 months. My friends have all left the shelter one by one, leaving me behind. Now, I am the one and only pupper left at the shelter and I have to play with the bigger doggos. Not that they aren’t any fun, but I’m wondering where my friends went, and how they’re doing. Are they having fun where they are? The humans said they went ‘home’… Home is somewhere safe, quiet and comfortable. Sounds like quite the opposite of where I am. I wonder when’s my turn. I want a home too, and my very own humans to love and love me back. I promise I’m a really good boy! The humans say I’m a smart boy too, because I've got my tricks down pat. Just gimme a treat and I'll be sure to show you what I can do! Come by to SOSD's adoption drive next month to meet me! Date: 13 October 2019, Sunday Time: 1-5pm Venue: L5 JStage @ JCube (2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731) If you’d like to adopt me but are unable to make it on that day, please write in at this link: bit.ly/sosdadoptform. I am not HDB-approved. Love, Yolo"

A post shared by SOSD 🐕 (@sosdsingapore) on

SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to the welfare of Singapore's street dogs and they're welcoming anyone who has the energy, space, time and dedication to foster a safe and happy home for a pup.

When: Oct 13
Where: JCube, 5F JStage, 2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731

DEEPAVALI OPEN HOUSE

With free snacks and goodies for all, the Indian Heritage Centre is kicking off Deepavali early where all are invited to join.

Though the festival of lights may not be till the end of October, celebrate early and partake in a saree draping workshop, have a go at traditional games and decorate your own rangoli-inspired coaster to take home.

This Deepavali, we open our doors at Indian Heritage Centre & invite you to join in the festive celebrations over 4...

Posted by Indian Heritage Centre on Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Up for an outdoor activity? Join the guided heritage trails around Little India and cool off with some free tea afterwards.

When: Oct 12,19,26 (Saturday) and Oct 27 (Sunday)
Where: 5 Campbell Lane, Singapore 209924

joeylee@asiaone.com

More about
Events and Listings Weekend planner

TRENDING

Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
Honest man looking for owner of winning 4D ticket
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
River Huang caught masturbating in video, says he did nothing wrong
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing &#039;engagement&#039; in video
Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, 48, sends fans into frenzy after announcing 'engagement' in video
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Keen-eyed recruiter catches man lip-synching to another voice during Skype interview
Singapore part of five-nation ASEAN bid for 2034 World Cup
Singapore bids to host World Cup with neighbours
Tanglin actress Roz Pho fined $1,750 for drink driving
Tanglin actress Roz Pho fined $1,750 for drink driving
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Make that Chanel pay for itself: How this Singaporean is earning money through her designer bags
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here&#039;s how he did it
Singapore-based author and financial analyst retired at 33... Here's how he did it
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol&#039;s home by zooming in on her eyes
Obsessed fan finds Japanese idol's home by zooming in on her eyes
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Boy sneaks onto rooftop of Jurong West HDB block, friends dare him to jump
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Man, 68, falls to his death at shopping mall in Johor
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay
Speeding PMD user crashes into toddler along HDB corridor in Boon Lay

LIFESTYLE

Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags &amp; other fun activities this weekend
Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
How to stay fit while on holiday and not put on extra weight
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore&#039;s ultimate bargain heaven
7 things to do in Queensway, Singapore's ultimate bargain heaven
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren&#039;t the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market
Instagrammable places in Bangkok that aren't the floating markets, Grand Palace and Maeklong Railway Market

Home Works

10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special
These HDB flats have walls that wow
These HDB flats have walls that wow

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

US bride finds groom &#039;sexually assaulting&#039; bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
US bride finds groom 'sexually assaulting' bridesmaid 2 days before wedding, decides to marry him anyway
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong&#039;s more important
No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important
McDonald&#039;s jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin&#039; it
McDonald's jammies all sold out, Singaporeans not lovin' it
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue
Pedestrian, 53, dies 5 days after getting hit by cyclist along Sims Avenue

SERVICES