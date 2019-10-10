Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.

OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATIONS

Party like a German at not one, but two Oktoberfest celebrations happening this weekend organised by Erdinger and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel.

At Erdinger's party, watch Clarke Quay transform into a bustling German town on Oct 11 and 12, and chow down on German specialities like bratwurst and sauerkraut prepared in partnership with Harry's Le Noir and Yin Bar.

Wash it down with some Erdinger beer and give each of the five carnival game booths a go!

For those with a competitive streak, there are unique games like Gelande Quaffing (where you slide a beer mug across the countertop and land it within the Erdinger logo), and Stein Hoisting (where you hold out two 1L Stein mugs for as long as possible) to win exciting prizes.

For those who prefer Oktoberfest with a luxe twist, get in line for celebrations at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Singapore's only luxury hotel with an authentic German heritage.

Each $70++ ticket entitles you to free-flow German grub and a pint of beer or glass of wine. Additional drinks are priced at $10++ per glass but if you're going with friends, get the 10 pints for $80++!

After feasting on pork knuckles, oven-baked chicken, meatloaves and smoked sausages, burn calories through the many challenges including a dance-off, longest pretzel chain contest, beer karaoke and more!

What: Erdinger Oktoberfest

Where: Clarke Quay, Central Fountain Square

When: Oct 11 and 12, 6pm to 12am

What: Oktoberfest by Kempinski

Where: 13 Stamford Road, Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza, 1F, Singapore 178906

When: Oct 10 to 13, 6pm - 11pm (Thu - Sat), 12pm - 4pm (Sun)

SOUTHEAST ASIA'S BIGGEST BABY FAIR

Raising a kid can be really expensive in Singapore, so here's a friendly alert to all bargain-hunters who happen to be parents as well.

Southeast Asia's biggest baby fair is happening this weekend where free goodie bags, milk powder and diapers will be given out.

Between Oct 11 to 13, head over to Expo hall five where brands like Philips Avent, Pigeon, Tommee Tippee, Spectra and more are having over 2,500 deals of up to 60 per cent off.

The first 500 mummies-to-be get a free goodie bag filled with pregnancy freebies and baby stuff. Oh, and be sure to collect your free diaper packs and milk tins at the same time.

When: Oct 11 to 13

Where: Singapore Expo hall five

GAMESTART ASIA 2019

If you're a hardcore gamer, you'll already know what's up.

This weekend, Suntec City will play host to GameStart 2019 — Singapore largest gaming convention with game showcases, board games, esports tournaments, artist creations and more!