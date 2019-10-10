Oktoberfest celebrations, a massive baby fair with 1,500 free goodie bags & other fun activities this weekend

The weekend is finally here!
Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family. Weekends will never be the same again with this weekend planner.
OKTOBERFEST CELEBRATIONS
Party like a German at not one, but two Oktoberfest celebrations happening this weekend organised by Erdinger and The Capitol Kempinski Hotel.
At Erdinger's party, watch Clarke Quay transform into a bustling German town on Oct 11 and 12, and chow down on German specialities like bratwurst and sauerkraut prepared in partnership with Harry's Le Noir and Yin Bar.
Wash it down with some Erdinger beer and give each of the five carnival game booths a go!
For those with a competitive streak, there are unique games like Gelande Quaffing (where you slide a beer mug across the countertop and land it within the Erdinger logo), and Stein Hoisting (where you hold out two 1L Stein mugs for as long as possible) to win exciting prizes.
For those who prefer Oktoberfest with a luxe twist, get in line for celebrations at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Singapore's only luxury hotel with an authentic German heritage.
Each $70++ ticket entitles you to free-flow German grub and a pint of beer or glass of wine. Additional drinks are priced at $10++ per glass but if you're going with friends, get the 10 pints for $80++!
After feasting on pork knuckles, oven-baked chicken, meatloaves and smoked sausages, burn calories through the many challenges including a dance-off, longest pretzel chain contest, beer karaoke and more!
What: Erdinger Oktoberfest
Where: Clarke Quay, Central Fountain Square
When: Oct 11 and 12, 6pm to 12am
What: Oktoberfest by Kempinski
Where: 13 Stamford Road, Capitol Singapore, Outdoor Plaza, 1F, Singapore 178906
When: Oct 10 to 13, 6pm - 11pm (Thu - Sat), 12pm - 4pm (Sun)
SOUTHEAST ASIA'S BIGGEST BABY FAIR
Raising a kid can be really expensive in Singapore, so here's a friendly alert to all bargain-hunters who happen to be parents as well.
Southeast Asia's biggest baby fair is happening this weekend where free goodie bags, milk powder and diapers will be given out.
Between Oct 11 to 13, head over to Expo hall five where brands like Philips Avent, Pigeon, Tommee Tippee, Spectra and more are having over 2,500 deals of up to 60 per cent off.
The first 500 mummies-to-be get a free goodie bag filled with pregnancy freebies and baby stuff. Oh, and be sure to collect your free diaper packs and milk tins at the same time.
When: Oct 11 to 13
Where: Singapore Expo hall five
GAMESTART ASIA 2019
If you're a hardcore gamer, you'll already know what's up.
This weekend, Suntec City will play host to GameStart 2019 — Singapore largest gaming convention with game showcases, board games, esports tournaments, artist creations and more!
In addition to catching exhibits by well-known companies like Marvel and Bandai Namco, check out the Doujin x GameStart Artist Alley where over 40 creators are showcasing their game-inspired artwork and creations. The SEA Major 2019, Asia's largest fighting game tournament, will also be taking place at GameStart with a lineup that includes Street Fighter V Arcade Edition and Super Smash Bros Ultimate. For all you League of Legends and Mobile Legends fans, tournaments are being held at the convention so keep your eyes peeled. Tickets to enter are priced at $12 per day while VIP ones with perks like early hall entry and official merch cost $70. If you're a cosplayer, break out your favourite character costume and enter the convention for free! When: Oct 12 to 13 DESSERT MUSEUM AT PLAZA SINGAPURA Plaza Singapura has transformed into a paradise for dessert-lovers as part of the mall's 45th-anniversary celebrations with IG-worthy installations and deals on actual sweet treats. Originally from the Philippines, this pop-up attraction has five eclectic rooms with eye-catching art pieces and installations where you can sit on hanging cake pops (just like Miley Cyrus) and slide down a sprinkle slide into a sea of doughnuts. While you're there, treat yo'self to a specially curated selection of confections and dessert-themed activities that include twists on popular festival games such as Ring Toss and Lobster Pot. Redeem a pair of entry tickets by spending $45 in a single receipt at Plaza Singapura. For kids below three, entry is free. When: Oct 4 to Oct 27 Visit the website or Facebook page for more information. TWICE POP-UP STORE WITH TWAII MERCH After a sold-out concert earlier this year in July, here's another opportunity for fans of K-pop girl group Twice to come close to their idols once again. Making history by opening the first K-pop group pop-up store in Southeast Asia, ONCEs (Twice's official fangroup) can get their hands on exclusive "Twaii" merchandise such as the official "Candybong" lightstick, photo cards and T-shirts. Reckon you're a big enough fan? If you spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt, you'll also stand a chance to win an autographed Twice album. When: Oct 12 to 14 SOSD PET ADOPTION DRIVE Why buy when you can save a life and adopt instead? If you're on the hunt for a furry best friend, head on over to JCube where Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) is organising an adoption drive from 1pm to 5pm. SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to the welfare of Singapore's street dogs and they're welcoming anyone who has the energy, space, time and dedication to foster a safe and happy home for a pup. When: Oct 13 DEEPAVALI OPEN HOUSE With free snacks and goodies for all, the Indian Heritage Centre is kicking off Deepavali early where all are invited to join. Though the festival of lights may not be till the end of October, celebrate early and partake in a saree draping workshop, have a go at traditional games and decorate your own rangoli-inspired coaster to take home. Up for an outdoor activity? Join the guided heritage trails around Little India and cool off with some free tea afterwards. When: Oct 12,19,26 (Saturday) and Oct 27 (Sunday)
Where: Suntec Convention Halls 401-403
Where: Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, Singapore 238839
Where: *SCAPE, 2F, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978
Where: JCube, 5F JStage, 2 Jurong East Central 1, Singapore 609731
Where: 5 Campbell Lane, Singapore 209924
When: Oct 12 to 13
DESSERT MUSEUM AT PLAZA SINGAPURA
Plaza Singapura has transformed into a paradise for dessert-lovers as part of the mall's 45th-anniversary celebrations with IG-worthy installations and deals on actual sweet treats.
Originally from the Philippines, this pop-up attraction has five eclectic rooms with eye-catching art pieces and installations where you can sit on hanging cake pops (just like Miley Cyrus) and slide down a sprinkle slide into a sea of doughnuts.
While you're there, treat yo'self to a specially curated selection of confections and dessert-themed activities that include twists on popular festival games such as Ring Toss and Lobster Pot.
Redeem a pair of entry tickets by spending $45 in a single receipt at Plaza Singapura. For kids below three, entry is free.
When: Oct 4 to Oct 27
Visit the website or Facebook page for more information.
TWICE POP-UP STORE WITH TWAII MERCH
After a sold-out concert earlier this year in July, here's another opportunity for fans of K-pop girl group Twice to come close to their idols once again.
Making history by opening the first K-pop group pop-up store in Southeast Asia, ONCEs (Twice's official fangroup) can get their hands on exclusive "Twaii" merchandise such as the official "Candybong" lightstick, photo cards and T-shirts.
Reckon you're a big enough fan? If you spend a minimum of $50 in a single receipt, you'll also stand a chance to win an autographed Twice album.
When: Oct 12 to 14
SOSD PET ADOPTION DRIVE
Why buy when you can save a life and adopt instead?
If you're on the hunt for a furry best friend, head on over to JCube where Save Our Street Dogs (SOSD) is organising an adoption drive from 1pm to 5pm.
SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to the welfare of Singapore's street dogs and they're welcoming anyone who has the energy, space, time and dedication to foster a safe and happy home for a pup.
When: Oct 13
DEEPAVALI OPEN HOUSE
With free snacks and goodies for all, the Indian Heritage Centre is kicking off Deepavali early where all are invited to join.
Though the festival of lights may not be till the end of October, celebrate early and partake in a saree draping workshop, have a go at traditional games and decorate your own rangoli-inspired coaster to take home.
Up for an outdoor activity? Join the guided heritage trails around Little India and cool off with some free tea afterwards.
When: Oct 12,19,26 (Saturday) and Oct 27 (Sunday)