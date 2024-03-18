Old Chang Kee holds its first-ever Ramadan Frozen Food Sale in Woodlands till April 9

If you're a fan of Old Chang Kee, get ready for a trip up north to its headquarters in Woodlands.

The popular local brand is holding its first-ever Ramadan Frozen Food Sale at Old Chang Kee HQ starting today.

From now till April 9, you can grab a bunch of all-time favourites, from Gyoza to Sotong Wing and Baby Squid to Crab Nugget.

The Seafood Beancurd Roll retails at $15 per pack. But if you purchase any item, you'll be able to get it for $10.

Thinking of stocking up during the month of Ramadan or Hari Raya celebrations? No problem.

If your total purchase amounts to at least $80, you'll get an Old Chang Kee Cooler Bag (worth $8) for free.

Non-frozen items on offer include the curry paste, chilli crab paste and laksa paste.

Purchase any paste and a 12-piece Mini Mantou pack is yours for $2 per pack.

To get to the Old Chang Kee HQ, just take the MRT to Admiralty station on the North-South Line.

Cross over to the bus stop named Opposite Admiralty Station, board bus 964 and alight at the sixth bus stop.

Address: 2 Woodlands Terrace, Singapore 738427

Opening hours: 10am to 5pm daily

