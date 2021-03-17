Omakase doesn't have to be expensive: These places are offering it for $69++ and below

For the uninitiated, the term "omakase" translates to "I'll leave it up to you" in Japanese — exactly what one needs to do when enjoying this Japanese-style multiple-course meal.

Just sit back, relax and watch the chef prepare the food before your very eyes. Diners are not given a detailed menu prior to their session so each and every dish that is presented to them will be a surprise.

Unsurprisingly, such a meticulously curated meal can be quite an expensive affair. For example, an omakase dinner at the cult favourite Sushi Kimura can set you back about $300 to $400.

However, this does not mean that there are no wallet-friendly options available. There are a few places in Singapore that do offer decent omakase meals for less than $69++.

While they're not cheap by any means, these restaurants below are your best bet if you want to enjoy a premium experience for a reasonable price.

Amazing Hokkaido

Amazing Hokkaido has made the news a few times for unique creations such as their towering ikura (salmon roe) bowls, "long" seafood sushi and uni (sea urchin) and negitoro (tuna) sushi "hotdogs".

This time around, they are back with an affordable omakase experience for just $69++.

The meal comes with 20 different items such as tempura, various skewers and their house special uni hotdogs.

If you're keen on splurging, they also have a $89++ set too which comes with 22 items.

Address: 30 Robertson Quay #01-16, Riverside View, Singapore 238251

Hana-Hana Japanese Restaurant

This establishment was opened by the same folks behind Teppei Japanese Restaurant, which became popular for their $50 omakase a few years ago.

Similarly, Hana-Hana Japanese Restaurant has affordable omakase sets too which are priced from $38++ to $88++.

Their cheapest option comes with 15 courses which is a pretty decent amount of food for the price point.

Address: 1 Tras Link, #01-17, Orchid Hotel, Singapore 078867

Miraku

Miraku prides themselves on their fresh ingredients that are flown in from Japan daily. The small restaurant can only fit around 15 diners at a time, so be sure to make your reservations early.

They have a variety of omakase sets available on their menu and the Raku Sushi Couse, which is their lowest priced option, is going for just $68++. This is only available for lunch and features a seasonal starter and chawanmushi (steamed egg) as well as nine types of nigiri sushi (raw fish sushi), soup and a dessert.

Address: Address: 3 Pickering Street, #01-31, Nakin Row, Singapore 049660

Ryo Sushi

Ryo Sushi, one of the more well-known omakase spots on this list, first gained popularity for its shockingly cheap $18 omakase set.

Unfortunately, this is no longer available. However, they still have relatively pocket-friendly omakase options. Their lunch set is available for just $38++ and contains 15 courses.

Address: 1 Tras Link, #01-06, Orchid Hotel, Singapore 078867

Rakuya

For the more adventurous, you can consider visiting Rakuya which fuses various Asian flavours into their food.

Delicious options that have graced their omakase menu before include yuzu kaya toast and mapo chawanmushi.

The cheapest omakase option is only available during lunch. It costs $48++ and features an appetiser, cold dish, chawanmushi, a hot dish, a main, a mini rice bowl, soup and a dessert.

Address: 89 East Coast Road, Singapore 428790

melissateo@asiaone.com