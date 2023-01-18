From a one-of-a-kind augmented reality treasure hunt to a limited-edition Cai Shen NFT, usher in a prosperous CNY at your nearest Lendlease malls

With streets decked out in bright red lanterns, Chinese festive songs being blasted and baked goodies on sale everywhere, there's no mistake about it – it's time to gear up for the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities.

This year, Lendlease is bringing a different kind of Chinese New Year celebration to shoppers as they will be transforming their malls using augmented reality (AR) technology, along with other festive surprises in store.

Usher in new beginnings with the Find Your Fortune treasure hunt, festive performances and endless sweet rewards at 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter (PLQ) this Chinese New Year.

Treasure hunt for elemental rabbits around the malls

Apart from looking into your angbaos for treasure, gather more fortune with Lendlease's Find Your Fortune AR treasure hunt starting today till Feb 19.

All Lendlease malls will be transformed into AR active zones where shoppers can go on exciting treasure hunts to collect elemental rabbits and E-Angbaos. A limited edition Cai Shen NFT (non-fungible token) and other prizes are also up for grabs!

To participate, shoppers can sign up using their email address on the Lendlease Plus mobile app. Lendlease Plus Members are encouraged to use the same email credential so that your registration for the treasure hunt can be linked to your existing membership profile.

Upon registration, shoppers will be allowed to access and kickstart your treasure hunt experience. Simply switch to AR view to locate and collect five unique elemental rabbits that will be scattered throughout the mall.

Each rabbit represents an element of the Chinese zodiac – wood, fire, earth, metal and water – and you will unlock the limited-edition Cai Shen NFT upon collecting all five of them. There are only 88 of these NFTs available, so fastest fingers first!

Collect all five unique elemental rabbits – wood rabbit (brown), fire rabbit (red), earth rabbit (green), metal rabbit (white) and water rabbit (black) – to unlock the limited-edition Cai Shen NFT (gold).

Besides collecting these unique elemental rabbits, shoppers can also keep a lookout for E-Angbaos while treasure hunting.

These E-Angbaos come with promo codes to unlock E-Deals that can be redeemed at participating stores via the Lendlease Plus mobile app.

To redeem the E-Deals, shoppers just need to enter the promo code under the 'Deals' tab in the Lendlease Plus mobile app to generate a QR code in their digital wallet. Simply present the QR code at the participating stores for in-store utilisation.

In addition to an exciting line-up of E-Deals, a limited quantity of E-Angbaos contain massive rewards such as 888,888 Plus$ and 88,888 Plus$!

Other prizes to look out for include deals worth up to $50, buy one get one free promotions, as well as complimentary food and beverage deals – and you wouldn't want to miss out on them too.

Click here for more information about the Find Your Fortune treasure hunt.

Soak in the festive atmosphere with special performances

Nothing says Chinese New Year more than some traditional and cultural performances.

This year, Lendlease malls will be bringing a slew of these performances to shoppers. Catch the God of Prosperity spreading good fortune on walkabouts, or watch a captivating lion dance and drum performance to get into the festive spirit.

Mark your calendars for these upcoming performances:

Mall Performance Date Time 313@somerset Lion and Dragon Dance Performance Jan 26 3pm (L1 Main Entrance) Jem God of Prosperity Walkabout Lion Dance Performance Jan 27 - 29 Jan 31 6pm 12.30pm (L1, behind Flash Coffee) Parkway Parade God of Prosperity Walkabout Lion Dance Performance Jan 28, 29 Feb 4, 5 Feb 1 3pm 10.30am (Basement Airwell 2) Paya Lebar Quarter Lion Dance and Drum Performance Jan 30 10.30am (PLQ Plaza)

Usher in a huat-derful Year of the Rabbit with Lendlease

If you're not a Lendlease Plus Member yet, there's no reason to wait any longer to join the club with this exclusive promo code for AsiaOne readers.

Sign up with the code 'LLPAO23' to receive 20,000 Plus$, plus get an additional 16,000 Plus$ when you submit your first receipt (with a minimum nett spend of $88) via the Lendlease Plus mobile app. Limited to the first 1,000 successful signups.

Click here for all the details on Lendlease's mall promotions happening this Year of the Rabbit.

The article is brought to you in partnership with 313@somerset, Jem, Parkway Parade and Paya Lebar Quarter.

