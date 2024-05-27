One-north housing proposal could see over 2,000 private and public homes

About seven months ago, you might have read about the potential for a high-rise development in one-north to include around 300 units. Now, the area is once again making headlines with more exciting news. A significant development is in the works, with One-north housing potentially bringing over 2,000 new private and public homes:

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) made significant announcements on May 3. The proposed amendments to its master plan are a big step forward.

You will find that these changes focus on zoning several parcels of land in Media Circle and Portsdown Road for residential developments, with the added benefit of retail components. This move aims to cater to the growing housing demand in the bustling one-north business park.

Zoning details

Three specific land parcels have been marked for residential use with retail shops on the first storey. These parcels have plot ratios of 3.7 and 4.3, which are crucial as they determine the development intensity.

Additionally, a fourth parcel has been designated as residential, but it is still subject to detailed planning. These strategic zoning decisions are expected to shape the area's future landscape significantly.

Historical context

If you are familiar with the area, you might recall that part of the land involved in these amendments was once home to the Temasek Club. This social club served officers and families of the Singapore Armed Forces.

The transformation of this land signals a shift towards meeting the modern housing needs of the community.

Purpose and impact

The proposed high-density residential developments aim to meet the rising housing demand and transform One-north into a vibrant mixed-use district.

According to Wong Siew Ying from PropNex, these new developments could house over 2,000 new private and public homes. The introduction of new HDB flats in one-north is anticipated to add diversity to the housing optiGovernment Land Sales (GLS)

Two Government Land Sales (GLS) plots in Media Circle have also been highlighted.

The first plot was awarded in February 2024 to a joint venture for a substantial S$395.3 million. Meanwhile, another parcel, which has the potential to yield about 515 long-stay serviced apartments, has yet to be put up for tender.

These GLS sites play a crucial role in driving the residential development in Media Circle, complementing the proposed zoning changes and contributing to the anticipated influx of over 2,000 new homes.

Support for local businesses

You will find that increasing the residential population in one-north will likely support local businesses, not just within One-north but also in the nearby Science Park.

More residents mean more customers for local enterprises, contributing to a thriving business ecosystem.

Commercial amenities

Christine Sun from OrangeTee Group pointed out that the commercial shops on the first floors of these new developments will offer additional amenities and dining options.

This is especially beneficial for residents not within walking distance of Buona Vista MRT station or the Star Vista shopping mall. The added convenience is expected to enhance the living experience in one-north.

Current housing demand

Demand for private homes in one-north has been robust, as seen with the successful launch of Blossoms by the Park.

The proximity to educational institutions such as the National University of Singapore and Singapore Polytechnic, along with the nearby Science Park, has significantly contributed to this high demand. You will see that this trend underscores the area's attractiveness as a residential hub.

Challenges and considerations

Despite the promising developments, some challenges remain. Nicholas Mak from Mogul.sg highlighted the current lack of amenities and the inconvenience of public transport in the Media Circle area.

He noted that the area's development as a business park has been slow, with many land parcels still vacant and undeveloped. Addressing these issues by adding residential and retail spaces could make the area more appealing and functional.

Rezoning in Clementi

In a related move, the URA also proposed rezoning a land parcel in Lempeng Drive, Clementi, from residential to civic and community institutions. This rezoning will facilitate the development of a co-located Clementi Fire Station and Clementi Neighbourhood Police Centre, aiming to better serve the community's needs.

This article was first published in 99.co.