At this immersive ocean experience, I learn why it's important to conserve marine life

When talking about the ocean and marine life, Singapore isn't the first place to come to mind.

But as an island nation, our country is actually surrounded by waters filled with diverse biodiversity and intricate ecosystems.

Curious to learn more, I headed down to Science Centre Singapore to get a sneak peek of One Ocean: Every Action Ripples — an immersive research-led ocean exhibition running from May 30 to Jan 3, 2027.

The experience

Transforming 20 years of marine research into 10 multi-sensory zones, One Ocean: Every Action Ripples is presented in partnership with Tara Ocean Foundation — a French non-profit organisation dedicated to oceanographic research and conservation, and produced by Ride FX, a French creative studio and immersive design agency.

Tara Ocean Foundation also holds a status as Special Observer at the United Nations, actively participating in international ocean governance in addition to scientific expeditions and partnerships with leading international research laboratories.

At the entrance of the exhibition, I was greeted by projections of marine environments on a curtain while ambient ocean sounds played in the background — setting the tone for the rest of the experience.

Behind the curtains, the experience begins with a variety of ocean-themed exhibits.

Highlights include interactive installations — such as one where I was able to design my own sea creature and watch it appear on a massive LED screen, as well as motion-sensor posters of micro-organisms. The tiny lifeforms transformed into superheroes once I got up close, and provided information about each of their "super powers".

Another section, Legends of the Sea, features storytelling projections inspired by four maritime legends: the Kraken, the Flying Dutchman, Tom and the Mermaids and Singapore's Kusu Island.

Meanwhile, Ocean Currents: Ever Flowing showcases how a drop of water can take nearly a thousand years to travel around the globe.

Over at the Tara Polar Station, visitors can step into a replica of a real drifting Arctic observatory and take a peek into life and research in extreme environments.

Other sections include an AI-powered photobooth where visitors can turn themselves into deep sea explorers, and an Ocean Origami section to learn how to fold paper into sea creatures such as manta rays.

There's also Colours of the Ocean: Coral Beds Under Pressure zone — where visitors can explore and learn about coral reefs, among other interactive activities such as a coral display showcasing how the reefs change colour under environmental stress.

One of my favourite zones was over at Symphonies of the Ocean — which allows visitors to create their own soundscapes.

Using a series of sliding knobs, I was able to layer different ocean "voices" including whale songs, waves, bubbles and ships to make my own "song" which was played through a spatial audio system — making a really immersive listening experience.

What struck me the most was that the sounds were real recordings collected during sea expeditions — this made me feel a deeper sense of closeness to the ocean.

Another standout to me was over at the 7 Wonders of the Ocean — a 360-degree projection experience, and the exhibition's centrepiece.

Here, visitors are taken on a journey through some of the ocean's remarkable environments, including the Great Barrier Reef, ice floes and a mysterious abyss, as well as encounter ocean life such as migrating whales and planktons.

While the sounds and visuals alone were already impressive, I found the experience even more immersive when I sat down on one of the bean bags placed in the middle of the room. Paired with the surround-sound and projection on four walls, it really felt like I was placed in the middle of the ocean.

And One Ocean: Every Action Ripples' immersive experience extends beyond sound and projections — with a VR experience offering another glimpse into the underwater world.

For an additional $10, visitors can dive deeper into ocean science at the Secrets of the Blue — where they'll discover marine ecosystems that play a role in the global carbon cycle such as plankton communities, kelp forests, seagrass meadows, mangroves and tidal marshes — as well as the marine creatures that inhabit these spaces.

Singapore's own marine ecosystem

Amid the large-scale projections and impressive technology, one section stood out for a different reason.

Titled Tides of the Red Dot — the exhibit brought the experience closer to home, connecting the global story to Singapore by showcasing our very own marine environment.

Here, I had the opportunity to get up close with preserved specimens of creatures found in Singapore's waters, such as the estuarine stonefish, which can be found around Kusu Island, Tanah Merah, Sentosa, Pulau Hantu, Changi and East Coast. The amphibious sea snake, meanwhile, is found at Sentosa, Sisters' Islands and Pulau Semakau.

Visitors here can also observe a live coral tank showcasing a variety of the coral species.

Speaking to the media at the event, Dr Toh Tai Chong, marine biologist and lecturer at the National University of Singapore noted that most Singaporeans don't realise that we are "sitting on a treasure trove of marine biodiversity", with approximately 250 hard coral species found in our waters.

According to Dr Toh, that's about one-third of the world's coral species.

The exhibit also highlights local environmental challenges and conservation efforts through insights by researchers and volunteers from the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum as well as projects by local schools.

"What we are trying to do is to bring forth the people behind the conservation efforts, hoping to inspire Singaporeans to come together to contribute," said Dr Toh.

Admittedly, as someone who spends most of my time in the city, I rarely think about the ocean on a day-to-day basis. Beyond the occasional beach outing or holiday, I don't even get to look at the sea, much less the robust marine life that inhabit it.

I left the exhibition with a deeper understanding of the ocean and its connection to our everyday lives — from the air we breathe to the ecosystems that exist just off our shores.

More importantly, it sparked a curiosity to learn more about ways to help protect the ocean, even if it's from the small steps that I can take as an individual — such as choosing reef-safe products and picking up more sustainable habits — as "every action ripples".

Ticketing information

Standard tickets to One Ocean: Every Action Ripples are $24 for adults and $18 for children. Singaporeans and Permanent Residents can purchase tickets for $15 during off-peak periods and $18 during peak periods for adults, and $10 during off-peak periods and $13 during peak periods for children and seniors.

The Secrets of the Blue VR experience requires an additional $10 ticket.

More information can be found on Science Centre Singapore's website.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com