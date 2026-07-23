One Piece Mugiwara Store at Jewel Changi Airport to close after less than a year

One Piece fans, you may want to stock up on official merchandise soon, as Singapore's only Mugiwara Store at Jewel Changi Airport will close on Aug 31.

The adventure may not be over just yet.

In its social media post on Wednesday (July 22), the store appeared to hint at a return elsewhere, saying that "a new journey awaits" and that it would be "setting sail to new shores".

"The store may be closing, but the adventure will continue," it added.

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In the post, Mugiwara Store Singapore also invited fans for "one final journey" featuring special activities, exclusive offers and opportunities to create "memories with the community".

But further details have yet to be announced.

The closure comes less than a year after the store officially opened as the first Mugiwara Store in Singapore and Southeast Asia last September.

On its opening day, there were long queues outside the outlet.

Many fans arrived early to show their support and get their hands on exclusive merchandise such as the Harajuku Chopper figurine. It sold out within five minutes, a spokesperson at the store told AsiaOne then.

Mugiwara Store is the official merchandise shop for the popular anime and manga One Piece.

Its name comes from the Japanese term 'mugiwara', which means 'straw' or 'straw hat' — a nod to protagonist Monkey D. Luffy's nickname as well as his straw hat.

Prior to the store's opening, Singapore had only seen limited-time pop-ups for the series.

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carol.ong@asiaone.com