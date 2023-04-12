One Singapore: Influencer Ridhwan challenges Chinese friends to learn and sing Hari Raya songs in 10 minutes

With the fasting month of Ramadan entering its final week, preparations for Hari Raya Aidilfitri are just about to start.

Whether it be housekeeping or baking kuehs, there's nothing like Hari Raya tunes to keep you company and get you in a celebratory mood.

However, influencer and content creator Ridhwan, who goes by Ridhwannabe_, might have just cranked that up a level with his wholesome 56-second TikTok video, posted on Tuesday (April 11).

During a get-together with friends at Jewel Changi Airport, he challenged all three of them to learn and sing popular Hari Raya songs in 10 minutes.

That's easier said than done, especially when all three of his Chinese friends are unlikely to be fluent in the Malay language.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ridhwannabe_/video/7220363320669375746

A big challenge would probably be remembering how to pronounce the words, let alone sing them.

What might help is the fact that his friends are music artists. All of them (including Ridhwan) took part in Spop Wave!, a local reality singing competition featuring eight competing celebrities aiming to break into the music industry.

"Just look at them practising! So cute," Ridhwan wrote in the video as his friends can be seen rehearsing in the background.

First up was Sherly Devonne Ng, who sang a cover of Anuar Zain's and Ellina's Suasana Hari Raya (which translates to Hari Raya Atmosphere).

She knocked it out of the park with her clear pronunciation and smooth voice.

It's hard to imagine how Ridhwan's two other friends would follow that but they did (and beautifully so).

If one of them looks or sounds very familiar, that's because it's Yes 933 DJ Gao Mei Gui.

Ridhwan himself was impressed, mentioning how his friend "sounds like an angel" when belting out Ahmad Jais' classic Selamat Hari Raya.

At this year's Star Awards, she was one of three winners in the new category, Most Popular Rising Stars.

Ridhwan might have just left the best for last as Leon Lim gave M. Nasir a run for his money with a short rendition of one of his classics, Satu Hari Di Hari Raya (which translates to One Day during Hari Raya).

His nonchalant style of singing made it look effortless at times.

He even received a round of applause from everyone at the table after his mini-performance.

In the comments section, netizens admitted to being taken aback at how good all three of them were.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Ridhwannabe

Curating your Hari Raya playlist

If you really are keen on getting into the mood for Hari Raya, why not curate a playlist of songs to sing along to?

Bandwagon can help get you going with these tunes, from Rahimah Rahim classics to collaborations by Singapore Idol winners Taufik Batisah and Hady Mirza.

Rahimah Rahim is a familiar face in the local music scene, and many associate her with the catchy classic titled Selamat Berhari Raya released in 2003.

But if you're looking for something a little more upbeat, Oi! Raya Oi! from Rancour is sure to get your heart pumping. Think Blink-182 vibes mashed with vibrant Hari Raya-specific lyrics to achieve that perfect harmony.

ALSO READ: Best Ramadan promotions and deals in Singapore (2023)

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.