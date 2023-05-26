'Only 7.5 is a crime': TikToker's rating of kaya toast triggers Singaporeans

Kaya toast with soft-boiled eggs is the epitome of a Singaporean breakfast and well loved by locals.

So when one TikToker who was not from Singapore decided to recreate and try this iconic local dish, Singaporeans played the role of judge in the comments section.

TikToker daladixi.jr is known for reviewing popular breakfast dishes from all over the world, and this time around the kaya toast got the spotlight.

In the 51-second clip posted on Wednesday (May 24), daladixi.jr made the kaya jam from scratch. The video has since garnered more than 300,000 views and 600 comments.

In a pot, he added coconut milk, pandan leaves, palm sugar and white sugar. After letting it simmer, he mixed in beaten eggs and whisked the mixture till it thickened.

He then started assembling the toast.

Using crustless bread slices, he slathered the kaya jam on one slice and placed two slabs of salted butter on the other before sandwiching them together.

To complete the meal, he also made soft-boiled eggs.

"It’s traditional to dip this (the kaya toast) in some barely cooked eggs," daladixi.jr mentioned. But in the video, the eggs came out slightly overcooked. That said, he kept it authentic by adding soy sauce and white pepper to the eggs.

For a fair review, he even dipped the toast in the egg mixture.

"This was really freaking good," daladixi.jr mentioned after taking a bite out of the toast. "It felt very homey and cosy. I give it a 7.5 (out of 10)."

Netizens were triggered

In all honesty, a 7.5 rating isn’t bad, but some Singaporeans in the comments section didn't think the rating did this dish justice.

One user even mentioned: "Only 7.5 is a crime."

Some felt that the kaya toast deserved a much higher rating.

Netizens also pointed out that his eggs were overcooked as they were not runny enough.

While others recommended him to come to Singapore to try the real thing.

Some in the comments section were even feuding over whether kaya toast is a Malaysian or Singaporean dish.

Japanese tourists try kaya toast in Singapore

Earlier in March, Japanese YouTuber Ghib Ojisan posted a video of him asking Japanese passers-by to try the quintessential Singaporean breakfast.

It's little surprise that most of them fell in love with the kaya toast itself.

However, what caught them off guard was when Ghib explained how locals tend to eat this breakfast dish by dipping the kaya toast in soft-boiled eggs.

They were initially hesitant, but after trying this combination for themselves, these Japanese tourists could see why kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs are popular among locals.

On their own, they might be simple food, but when paired together? "It became complex," one man said, referring to the flavours of this seemingly odd pairing.

Many of his Japanese compatriots enjoyed it so much they did not even bother giving a review and went with a simple "oishi" (delicious in Japanese).

