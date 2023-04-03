'Only Chinese food?' MasterChef star Marion Grasby questioned by netizens over her latest video on Singapore cuisine

The plan was to eat some good food during her time in Singapore.

While MasterChef star Marion Grasby achieved that, the YouTube video of her Singapore food journey also seems to have ruffled a few feathers.

Maybe it isn't too much of a surprise, as Singaporeans can get pretty passionate when it comes to food.

This time around, the tricky topic of cuisines and culture came into play.

In Marion's 12-minute long YouTube video, posted last Sunday (April 2), she travelled across the island chomping on local favourites such as chilli crab and kaya toast.

However, some viewers noticed a trend in the video.

There wasn't a great deal of variety when it came to the dishes she tried.

They were predominantly Chinese-centric, and there was a notable absence of Malay and Indian food.

These netizens aired their concerns in the comments section.

'Only Chinese-centric food? Missing out on Singapore Malay and Indian cuisine,' one YouTube user wrote.

Another netizen urged her to try these cuisines as she "might like them too".

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from YouTube

Trying Singaporean food

In the video, Marion joined three locals for a meal, where they introduced Singaporean food to her.

The first stop was Chin Mee Chin Confectionery for a quick breakfast with Jacque Chan, manager of Christina's Cafe at Mondrian Hotel.

This was Marion's first time trying kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs and local coffee.

"It feels kind of naughty, but it's so good," the 40-year-old said while dipping her toast in eggs.

Another first for Marion was a zi char meal at Keng Eng Kee Seafood in Bukit Merah.

Her dinner partner was none other than Dave Pint, chef-owner of One-Michelin star restaurant Burnt Ends.

Apart from the expected chilli crab and black pepper crab, the duo also devoured moonlight hor fun, coffee pork ribs and claypot pork liver.

Marion quickly fell in love with every one of these dishes, much like how she did for lor mee during lunch.

She was at Tiong Bahru Food Centre with Singapore street-food expert Raymond Leong for a bowl of lor mee, and the colours of the dish alone had her sold.

"Look at that, it's beautiful," she said. After just one slurp, Marion's a fan.

Lor mee fan

This wouldn't be her first time trying this dish. On March 7, she was spotted at Amoy Street Food Centre queuing up for a bowl of lor mee.

The stall she went for was the well-known Yuan Chun Famous Lor Mee.

In fairness to Marion, she did reply to the numerous YouTube comments calling for her to diversify her Singaporean food experience by trying dishes from other cultures.

She promised that more episodes are in the works, and they will be featuring Malay and Indian food – so watch this space.

ALSO READ: Wolfgang Puck whips up an order of carrot cake and yong tau foo at Chinatown Complex Hawker Centre

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.