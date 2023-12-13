Ooh la la: Hunks from Aussie dance group to have steamy and interactive R18 show at RWS for 1 night only

It's been a cold, rainy few days in Singapore.

So, if you've been feeling the need to turn up the heat, there's an activity for you this Sunday that can help you do just that.

After having sellout shows in Seoul, Bangkok, Macau and Taipei, this group of well-loved shirtless men from Australia's Thunder from Down Under will be in town for a one-night show on Dec 17.

The steamy event will be held at the Resorts World Ballroom.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz3VNzKsdL-/[/embed]

For the uninitiated, the group is made up of talented dancers from Australia, and they usually perform in Las Vegas at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino.

We won't give away too much so as not to spoil the experience but just know that the 75-minute performance is an interactive one.

So, some lucky ladies (and men) won't just be watching these chiselled men dance and prance — they may be joining them on stage too.

Keen on spending your Sunday night with these heartthrobs? You can purchase your tickets from Sistic.

There are three ticket price categories: $128, $158 and $178.

Do note that the show is only for guests who are 18 years old and above.

ALSO READ: Hunky fishball noodle hawker on getting attention for his looks

melissateo@asiaone.com