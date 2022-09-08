Opel Mokka-e now available in Singapore

SINGAPORE — Another day, another new electric vehicle (EV) in Singapore, and this time it’s the turn of German carmaker Opel, who has now introduced their Mokka-e electric crossover locally.

Pricing for Opel’s latest EV starts at $159,500, inclusive of COE and a $25,000 VES rebate, which is just about on par with the likes of similar small electric SUVs like the MG ZS.

The Mokka-e is effectively a twin of the Peugeot e-2008, which is scheduled for its own official launch here this month, as Opel and Peugeot belong to the same Stellantis automotive group. The cars share the same underpinning and drivetrains, as well as many common parts.

PHOTO: Opel

Like the e-2008, the Mokka-e qualifies for a Category A COE as it uses the same electric drivetrain that produces 130hp and 260Nm of torque, powered by a 50kWh battery. Energy consumption is also identical, at 14.5kWh/100km, as is the Mokka-e’s 0-100km/h time and top speed of 10.1 seconds and 150km/h respectively.

PHOTO: Opel

In terms of range, Opel quotes a figure of “up to 363km”, which is about 20km more than its Peugeot counterpart. Charging time takes about an hour using a 50kW DC charger, and 4.5 hours using an 11kW AC charger, which just about matches the e-2008.

PHOTO: Opel

In terms of safety features, the Mokka-e comes relatively well-equipped, with standard equipment including eight airbags, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, and intelligent speed adaption.

Comfort features include keyless entry and a double-screen system which Opel calls the Pure Panel, consisting of a 12-inch digital driver’s instrument cluster with a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen that incorporates Opel’s IntelliLink system with Apple CarPlay/Android Connectivity.

PHOTO: Opel

The Mokka-e joins an increasingly heated EV scene in Singapore, with a number of contenders now jostling in the mainstream EV segment.

Aside from the Mokka-e and e-2008, other EVs that contend in the COE Cat A include the MG ZS and Hyundai Kona Electric, while the slightly larger BYD Atto 3 qualifies for a Cat B COE but is no less price competitive and boasts an impressive overall package.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.