Open category COE hits record high of $152,000 as large car premiums break records

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2023, Cat A closed at $104,000, Cat B at $146,002, Cat C at $85,900, Cat D at $10,856, and Cat E at $152,000.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW) received 1,039 bids and decreased by $1,000. It closed at $104,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW) saw 643 bids and increased by $5,113. It closed at $146,002.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 191 bids and increased by $2,099. It closed at $85,900.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 661 bids in total with an increase of $156. It closed at $10,856.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 261 bids and saw an increase of $7,360. It closed at 152,000.
Here's a summary of the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW
|$104,000
|
$105,000
|
- $1,000
|$99,617(Oct)
|B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW
|$146,002
|
$140,889
|
$5,113
|$128,094(Oct)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$85,900
|
$83,801
|
$2,099
|$82,636(Oct)
|D – Motorcycle
|$10,856
|
$10,700
|
$156
|$10,850(Oct)
|E – Open
|$152,000
|
$144,640
|
$7,360
|-
