Open category COE hits record high of $152,000 as large car premiums break records

In the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2023, Cat A closed at $104,000, Cat B at $146,002, Cat C at $85,900, Cat D at $10,856, and Cat E at $152,000.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW) received 1,039 bids and decreased by $1,000. It closed at $104,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW) saw 643 bids and increased by $5,113. It closed at $146,002.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 191 bids and increased by $2,099. It closed at $85,900.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 661 bids in total with an increase of $156. It closed at $10,856.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 261 bids and saw an increase of $7,360. It closed at 152,000.

Here's a summary of the 1st COE bidding exercise for October 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $104,000 $105,000 - $1,000 $99,617(Oct) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $146,002 $140,889 $5,113 $128,094(Oct) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $85,900 $83,801 $2,099 $82,636(Oct) D – Motorcycle $10,856 $10,700 $156 $10,850(Oct) E – Open $152,000 $144,640 $7,360 -

This article was first published in Motorist.