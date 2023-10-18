Open category COE hits record high of $158,004 with most premiums up across the board

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2023, Cat A closed at $106,000, Cat B at $150,001, Cat C at $84,790, Cat D at $11,201, and Cat E at $158,004.

Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW) received 1,028 bids for 797 COEs and increased by $2,000. It closed at $106,000.

Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW) received 623 bids for 472 COEs and increased by $3,999. It closed at $150,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 186 bids for 114 COEs and decreased by $1,110. It closed at $84,790.

Cat D (Motorcycles) received 632 bids for 502 COEs and increased by of $345. It closed at $11,201.

Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 228 bids for 138 COEs and increased by $6,004. It closed at $158,004.

Here's a summary of the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2023:

Category Current COE Previous COE Difference PQP A – Car up to 1600cc & 97KW $106,000 $104,000 + $2,000 $99,617(Oct)

$102,584 (Nov) B – Car above 1600cc or 97KW $150,001 $146,002 + $3,999 $128,094(Oct)

$138,094 (Nov) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $84,790 $85,900 - $1,110 $82,636(Oct)

$83,714 (Nov) D – Motorcycle $11,201 $10,856 + $345 $10,850(Oct)

$11,094 (Nov) E – Open $158,004 $144,640 + $6,004 -

This article was first published in Motorist.