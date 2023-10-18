Open category COE hits record high of $158,004 with most premiums up across the board

In the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2023, Cat A closed at $106,000, Cat B at $150,001, Cat C at $84,790, Cat D at $11,201, and Cat E at $158,004.
Cat A (Cars up to 1600cc & 97kW) received 1,028 bids for 797 COEs and increased by $2,000. It closed at $106,000.
Cat B (Cars above 1600cc or 97kW) received 623 bids for 472 COEs and increased by $3,999. It closed at $150,001.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) received 186 bids for 114 COEs and decreased by $1,110. It closed at $84,790.
Cat D (Motorcycles) received 632 bids for 502 COEs and increased by of $345. It closed at $11,201.
Lastly, Cat E (Open Category) received 228 bids for 138 COEs and increased by $6,004. It closed at $158,004.
Here's a summary of the 2nd COE bidding exercise for October 2023:
|
Category
|
Current COE
|
Previous COE
|
Difference
|
PQP
|A – Car up to 1600cc & 97KW
|$106,000
|
$104,000
|
+ $2,000
|$99,617(Oct)
$102,584 (Nov)
|B – Car above 1600cc or 97KW
|$150,001
|
$146,002
|
+ $3,999
|$128,094(Oct)
$138,094 (Nov)
|C – Goods Vehicle & Bus
|$84,790
|
$85,900
|
- $1,110
|$82,636(Oct)
$83,714 (Nov)
|D – Motorcycle
|$11,201
|
$10,856
|
+ $345
|$10,850(Oct)
$11,094 (Nov)
|E – Open
|$158,004
|
$144,640
|
+ $6,004
|-
