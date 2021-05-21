Optical illusion leaves Eiffel Tower teetering over ravine

An art installation has created the optical illusion that the French capital's Eiffel Tower is perched precariously over a rocky ravine.

The artwork, by an artist who uses the pseudonym JR, involved laying an image of a ravine, and the pillars that form the base of the Eiffel Tower, onto the floor of an esplanade that overlooks the tower.

When a visitor stands in the right spot, the artwork in the foreground and the tower in the background line up with each other, and the illusion is created.

A man poses on a giant artwork by French artist JR installed on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, May 19, 2021.

PHOTO: Reuters

"I think it's really cool because it's really realistic," said one visitor, Lara Watson.

"I like that it combines with the Eiffel Tower, so the piece of art becomes a piece of art because of the Eiffel Tower already behind it."

Other work by the same artist includes an installation at the US-Mexico border wall that appears to show a giant baby peering over the wall, and an optical illusion that made it appear a chasm had opened up in the courtyard of the Louvre museum in Paris.

