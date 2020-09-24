Eiffel Tower reopens after bomb hoax

Reuters
French police secure the area near the Eiffel Tower after the French tourism landmark was evacuated following a bomb alert in Paris, France, Sept 23, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters

PARIS - The Eiffel Tower was evacuated for several hours on Wednesday after police received a call suggesting a bomb had been placed there.

The Paris monument had been searched and no explosives found, a police spokeswoman said. It reopened at about 2.25 p.m. (1225 GMT).

Several hundred people, including tourists, restaurant staff and workmen were led away from the tower in the late morning.

“It was an orderly evacuation, there was no panic,” said Manuel, a tour guide on site when the evacuation order was given.

#Paris #bomb #Safety #police