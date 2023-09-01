Order these things in bulk to save money (and time) as a family

Most of us don't have time to pop down to the store every week to buy household supplies. And once you start having children, you'll be surprised at how quickly you run out things like soap and detergent.

The solution? As "aunty" as it sounds, consider stocking up on these largely non-perishable items, which won't go bad or get damaged in spite of Singapore's increasing heat and humidity.

Even though spending on certain items in bulk can seem quite expensive when you pay upfront (think batteries), buying them in these larger quantities will save you money - and time - in the long run.

Here's what to think about buying in bulk:

1. Toilet paper and kitchen paper towels

Everyone uses toilet paper, all the time. Whatever happens, you never want to be in a situation where you don't have enough toilet paper at home. Likewise, paper towels are great for wiping up spills and messes that little ones tend to make all the time, as well as being really useful for cleaning the kitchen. Consider an eco-friendly, sustainable brand of paper towels and toilet paper if you're feeling mindful of the environment.

2. Cleaning products and toiletries

Likewise, other household cleaners such as laundry detergent, toilet bowl cleaners, bleach, hand soap, Jif surface cleaner, vinegar and dish soap all tend to be cheaper when you buy them in bulk, rather than in small quantities. And since they aren't perishable, you don't have to worry about them going bad or the expiration date.

Same applies to our toiletries — soaps, shampoos, bath gels, deodorant, shaving creams and toothpaste. They won't go bad, so save your family some hard-earned $$$ when you buy them in larger sizes. Remember to keep the containers they came in so that you can reload them with refill packs instead of purchasing new bottles every time.

3. School supplies

When you've got little ones, it can sometimes feel like you're doing back-to-school shopping all the time. So when you see a good deal on stationery and other school items you know you're always buying, do yourself a favour and buy in bulk! Even if you don't end up using all those pencils and erasers this year, they won't go bad and the kids can use them the following year. When you see your favourite brand on sale, stock up! It's really that simple.

4. Canned food

Canned food usually gets a bad rep compared to fresh produce, but they are actually quite handy! They don't take up much storage space, and can be really useful when you're in a pickle (remember how easy it is to just open a can of soup when you don't feel like eating much?).

Plus canned foods like beans, tomatoes, pasta sauce are always handy to have on hand to help make quick, last minute, cheap meals for the family. Canned foods are shelf-stable foods that will last for years, as long as the can itself is in good condition (no rust, dents or swelling).

5. Diapers and baby wipes

If you've got a baby or a toddler who's still in daily diapers, you know how quickly they can rack up the bill! Ideally, buy a box of diapers or baby wipes if you can (or split it with a friend), because there are huge savings when you buy diapers in bulk. Plus you can use the extra baby wipes to easily keep fingers and surfaces clean.

6. Batteries

Don't you feel like you're always running out of batteries, whether it's for the AC remote or for your child's toys? Although buying rechargeable batteries in bulk won't really help unless you have multiple battery chargers (and they are so expensive), buying regular lithium or alkaline batteries in bulk is worth shelling out the cash up front for.

Batteries have a long shelf life, but that's only if you can keep them in a cool, dry place. Otherwise they tend to leak with the increasing temperature, especially when not in use.

This article was first published in Wonderwall,sg.