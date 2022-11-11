'Our hands and bodies can't go on anymore': Joss stick factory in Ang Mo Kio calls it a day after almost 90 years

Tay Guan Heng didn't quite make it to the big 100.

The joss stick factory, located in Ang Mo Kio, announced on Wednesday (Nov 9) that it will be shutting its doors on Dec 4, after almost nine decades of business.

Tay Guan Heng thanked its customers for their support over the years and mentioned that this was not an easy decision to make.

"Our hearts would like to keep going but our hands and bodies can't go on anymore," the caption wrote.

The family-run business was founded in the 1930s and today, Albert is the only craftsman left standing.

He does not only work on joss sticks though.

Tay Guan Heng has diversified its work since the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

It placed a greater focus on school workshops and creating crafts such as gingerbread houses, nativity scenes and figurines.

If you're interested in giving Singapore's last giant joss stick makers a visit, Tay Guan Heng will be open from 1pm to 4pm on the last two weekends of November.

Past figurines and moulds will be available for purchase during their closing-down sale.

Address: 4001 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-25

