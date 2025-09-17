'Our time was cut short': Sunrise Traditional Coffee & Toast to shutter after serving CBD office workers for 20 years

After over two decades of providing kopi and food to office workers at the Central Business District (CBD), Sunrise Traditional Coffee & Toast will be shuttering permanently.

Their last day of operations will be at the end of September.

"After 20 over years serving in the CBD, uncle and aunty will be leaving, saying our bittersweet goodbyes," the hawker stall announced in a Facebook post on Aug 28.

"Our time was cut short, and this wasn't in the plans."

No further explanation was given for the closure.

The couple thanked their "customers-turned-friends" who have supported them over the years.

They added that if customers would still like to support them and stay updated, they can join the hawker's Telegram group.

"We will absolutely miss everyone," they concluded.

AsiaOne has reached out to Sunrise Traditional Coffee & Toast for more details.

The hawker stall first opened at Market Street Hawker at Golden Shoe Carpark in the 2000s and later moved to Market Street Interim Hawker Centre at Telok Ayer in 2017.

And in 2022, they moved to Market Street Hawker Centre at Capitaspring and have been there ever since.

In December 2023, the owners had a temporary break in operations due to medical reasons, which were not disclosed.

To stay afloat during this period, the couple sold their coffee powder on Shopee and Lazada.

