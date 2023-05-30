Over 40 McLarens gather at Gillman Barracks to celebrate McLaren60 in style

On May 26, the largest gathering of McLarens in Singapore took place to commemorate the 60th anniversary of McLaren's beginnings as a Formula 1 team.

McLaren Singapore organised the gathering as part of the McLaren60 celebrations, which remembers McLaren's history as a racing team and car manufacturer.

McLaren owners from all over Singapore came together at Gillman Barracks to form the number "60", along with show cars from McLaren, including the Artura. With over 40 cars in a multitude of different colours, it was a sight to behold.

McLaren began as Bruce McLaren Motor Racing in 1963, a Formula 1 team founded by then-25-year-old Bruce McLaren. By then, he had already won three Grands Prix with Cooper Cars, but decided to form his own team.

Entering the 1966 Formula 1 World Championship as a constructor and a driver, he built and raced his own cars until his death in 1970, winning one race and finishing on the podium six times.

His enthusiasm for racing lives on in McLaren Automotive, which created the legendary McLaren F1. McLaren is also the only racing team to have won the Triple Crown of Motorsport, winning the Indy 500, Monaco Grand Prix, and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The McLaren60 celebrations will carry on throughout the rest of 2023, including using a special Triple Crown livery for two Formula 1 races.

