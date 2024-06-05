'Overwhelmed by the instructions': UK tourist on first visit is amused by number of signs in Singapore

A tourist's amused reaction to signs in Singapore has caught the attention of local netizens, who found her perspective refreshing.

In a series of pictures posted to TikTok on Sunday (June 2), a user who goes by suzybowtell showed various signs she encountered during her day.

Referring to them as "fun instructions", she wrote: "In Singapore for the first time and the first thing I noticed was all of their signs."

The pictures posted by the tourist are common sights for those living in Singapore, such as warnings against littering and smoking, and instructions regarding parking and riding bicycles - some of which she agreed with.

One picture, which shows a sign that reads "No vaping allowed", prompted a cheeky response from the woman, who is from the UK.

"Fair one. Brits in tears I heard (it's what they deserve)," she wrote.

Vaping is legal in the UK, unlike Singapore which banned it in 2018.

Under a different picture the tourist wrote: "So many smoke-free zones! But very alien as a Londoner."

Another picture posted by the user shows a series of signs at the entrance to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands stating that cycling, rollerblading, skateboarding and riding scooters were prohibited.

"I am overwhelmed by the instructions," she wrote.

She posted a few lighthearted pictures as well, including signs advising against squatting on toilet bowls and to "watch out for otters".

As of Wednesday (June 5) afternoon, her post has garnered more than 67,000 views.

'We hardly notice the signs'

Singaporean netizens were tickled by the tourist's reactions, with some pointing out that they never took notice of the signs before.

One netizen wrote: "I guess I'm so used to [the signs] that I don't even take notice, but it's so funny when compiled like that."

"As a Singaporean, seeing these signs through a tourist's point of view is just wild," commented another.

Another commenter wrote: "I hardly notice the signs now. Simple rule of thumb, behave like how mum wants you to behave at home."

Some netizens also expressed shock at the types of signs that were put up, questioning if they were necessary, while others said they were likely the result of past incidents.

In response to instructions warning against sitting on the railing at a shopping mall, a netizen wrote: "Who the heck sits on that?!"

Another TikTok user wrote: "The dumber the signs sound, the more likely someone did it before."

AsiaOne has reached out to suzybowtell for comment.

