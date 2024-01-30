Owner of Japanese food chain cuts prices by up to $1.30 after meeting mum who was unable to afford meal for child: 'It really shook me'

With inflation and GST rates on the up, businesses have a tough call to make.

Find a way to keep prices the same or increase it ever so slightly.

Local food chain Mentai-Ya Japanese Cuisine is doing something rather different.

In a bid to offer affordable food to Singaporeans, its prices have been reduced by up to $1.30, as reported by Shin Min Daily News last Sunday (Jan 28).

This decision was influenced by an incident encountered by the owner, Khoo Keat Hwee, last November at the Tampines outlet.

He shared with the Chinese daily that he had come across a mum who could not afford to buy her daughter a meal at Mentai-Ya.

According to Keat Hwee, the little girl was roughly five years old and she was keen on having a meal at Mentai-Ya.

But her pleas were turned down.

This incident occurred after Keat Hwee had to raise food prices as a result of an increase in operational costs.

He told Shin Min that this had resulted in him losing as many as 20 per cent of his customers.

After seeing how some customers could no longer patronise his business, the 36-year-old felt that he had gone against his initial mission of serving quality Japanese food at affordable prices.

He told AsiaOne: "It really shook me and reminded me that I needed to do something for the public."

This resulted in a change in business strategy, as Keat Hwee was going to lower prices instead.

On Jan 10, Mentai-Ya announced this on its social media channels, mentioning that customers can get a full Japanese meal from between $7 and $9.80.

Previously priced at $7.80, a Chicken Katsu Don is now $7. Its popular Salmon Mentai Don is now $9.50, from $9.80.

Do note that prices differ slightly for Mentai-Ya coffeehouses — Beauty World and Choa Chu Kang — and Satay By The Bay.

The post read: "We are outrightly reducing a huge profit margin in exchange for more people [being able] to afford quality food at cheaper prices."

It ensured customers that the price reduction will not equate to smaller portions or a lowering of quality.

To prove its point, Mentai-Ya is offering more rice and mentai sauce for free.

