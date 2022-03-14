Owner of Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata dies from heart attack

The owner of popular prata stall Mr and Mrs Mohgan's Super Crispy Roti Prata, Somasundram Mohgan has died from a heart attack. He was 56.

On Sunday (March 13), the administrator of Facebook Group Can Eat! Hawker Food, Larry Lai, took to the platform to share the saddening piece of news.

"My sincere and deepest condolences to his family on his passing. Another hawker gem has faded from the hawker scene," added Larry.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Many netizens flooded the comments section of the post with their condolences.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Another netizen also highlighted that hawkers like Somasundram usually work their entire lives without enjoying their retirement, adding that more should be done to honour these hawkers' contributions.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Somasundram, who began flipping prata in his teens, was known for his super crispy prata. While working as a cook at a prata stall, he started experimenting with the recipe to make prata that was as crispy as you tiao.

He later opened his own prata stall in 2006, and it remains the go-to prata destination for many foodies.

Back in 2018, there were rumours that the couple was retiring and had sold their legendary recipe to a new owner.

This was later debunked. Food writer Evelyn Chen shared that the couple had just shifted to 300 Joo Chiat Road from their old location at Crane Road and were not retiring.

ALSO READ: Popular Changi Village goreng pisang stall boss, 49, dies in his sleep

melissateo@asiaone.com