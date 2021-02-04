Ox-themed red packets for an ox-spicious new year including one that looks like Wagyu beef

With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, there's a mad scramble to spring clean, stock up on food and buy new clothes in preparation for the holiday.

Another important thing on most of our to-do lists is getting our red packets ready for distribution. While we've been encouraged to dole out electronic ones instead, some still prefer doing it the traditional way.

If you're in the market for some red packets, apart from some quirkier options (including one that's an actual cushion) and the regular ones you get from places like banks and malls, there are, of course, those that are specially designed for the year of the Ox.

Check out our list of some of the most eye-catching ox-themed red packets that are fitting for the 'niu' year.

1. Marbled wagyu beef

We won't blame you if, upon first glance, you thought these red packets were a slice of marbled wagyu beef because we did too.

New Year, Gyu Year, 牛 Angbao ✨🙌🏻⠀ ⠀ Get a 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 pack of Zairyo’s Wagyu Angbao with min. spend of $200 & above for... Posted by Zairyo on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Zairyo - a specialty grocery store - recently launched the very realistic-looking A4 Wagyu Angbao for the Lunar New Year. Get it for free when you spend a minimum of $200 for deliveries and collections.

However, if you don't plan on forking out so much on groceries, you can opt to purchase them separately at $8 for a pack of ten. Some even better news is that Zairyo will be donating 80 per cent of the proceeds to a charity of their choice so you will be helping someone in need at the same time.

Order it from their website.

2. "Talking" red packets

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre appears to have taken the phrase "money talks" literally, creating these unique "talking" ox red packets using augmented reality.

All you need to do is scan the QR code at the back of the red packet, use the camera from your Facebook app, focus on the ox illustration on the front and watch it come to life.

There are also buttons at the bottom of the screen which play Chinese New Year greetings in Mandarin and five different dialects - helpful for your house visits.

To get your hands on these red packets, you can participate in the events held at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre from Jan 12 to Mar 28 or take part in one of their giveaways.

More details are available on their website.

3. Dancing ox

While most red packets come off as gaudy and loud, this one by Writteninstead (3 for $10) manages to come off as festive yet elegant.

The front of the angbao features a dancing ox while the back has an illustration of a scroll where you can jot down the name of the recipient.

This is also one of the rare times we've seen an angbao come with its own protective sleeve to protect it from getting damaged, and this even comes nicely decorated with small images of oxen.

Order it here.

4. Ox-shaped red packets

These angbaos from Lemongrass & Aubergine ($5) have been cleverly shaped to look like oxen.

PHOTO: Lemongrass & Aubergine

There are six designs available and all of the oxen have varying expressions, giving these red packets a little personality.

Order it here.

