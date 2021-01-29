Quirky red packets you may not want to give away in 2021, including a cushion and one that looks like a $1,000 banknote

As we can't do things like shout auspicious phrases during lohei or have more than eight visitors per day, it looks like Chinese New Year is going to be a more muted one this year due to the pandemic.

Even the exchanging of red packets are affected, and we are encouraged to give out electronic ones instead. But that doesn't mean that hongbaos are completely out of the question with some companies still rolling out their own versions of it for the Year of the Ox.

As always, there will be unique red packet options that stand out from the rest, and we've compiled them here for you.

1. $1,000 banknote

While the likelihood of ever receiving the coveted purple banknote in our red packet is impossible, especially since Singapore has stopped printing them, you can still fool people into thinking they have.

PHOTO: wheniwasfour

Upon first glance, these red packets disguised as $1,000 notes wrapped in a red currency band ($5.90 for 10) certainly look like the real deal. Each one even has a serial number of 88888888 for some extra luck. Scrutinise them a little further and you'll eventually see the hongbao's flap at the back.

As expected, these amusing red packets have been quite popular with Singaporeans and are currently sold out on homegrown brand wheniwasfour's website. However, according to Mothership, these will be restocked by Feb 10, just in time for the Lunar New Year.

2. A cushion

Yes, you did not read that wrongly. The Meykers Ang Bao Cushion ($29.90) from Naiise doubles up as a red packet and even comes with an inner compartment to store money.

PHOTO: Naiise

While it's bulkier than the usual red packet, it definitely will be one of the more memorable (and huggable) ones that anyone has ever received.

Order it here.

3. Chinese New Year goodies

Gluttons will appreciate these red packets from Independent Market that feature eight of our favourite Chinese New Year goodies ($5 for 8) like shrimp rolls, pineapple tarts and bak kwa. They look so realistic that it won't be surprising if someone actually mistakes these for the yummy snacks.

Instead of offering the usual rectangular shaped hongbaos, they also have square ones for a little more variation.

Order it here.

4. 1 per cent of your COE

For car owners, this red packet ($12 for 5) from rudepackets cheekily reminds the receiver that the amount of money in the red packet is probably less than 1 per cent of their ride's Certificate of Entitlement (COE).

Order it here.

5. Red packets that match your nails

For the ladies who want their nails to look good while they hand out all those hongbaos, you can consider getting this set ($42) by Papercranes Design x Nodspark.

The bundle comes with beautiful floral hongbaos and matching nail stickers. To jazz up your nails, all you have to do is stick them on, file off the excess and finish it off with some clear polish.

Order it here.

6. Handcrafted with a Covid-19 theme

For a one-of-a-kind hongbao to suit the mood that Covid-19 has put us in, these handcrafted red packets ($15) from beelove4craft feature adorable fortune cats and cows with face masks.

It also serves as a reminder to the recipient on the other end to mask up during the festive season!

Direct message them on Instagram to order.

7. Put a grin on the receiver's face

The red packets from The Grinny Packs (1 for $8, 5 for $30) are designed to make your recipient grin with glee.

They have multiple whimsical designs featuring well-loved Chinese New Year activities such as blackjack and lohei as well as auspicious quotes to bid you the best of luck.

Direct message them on Instagram to order.

8. Bonus: Sliced meat and realistic goldfish

While these red packets are unfortunately unavailable in Singapore as the company is based in Hong Kong, we still thought that they are worth a mention.

Nice To Meat You ($11) looks exactly like what its name says — a massive piece of sliced meat. If not for the gold text across the front and its rectangular shape, we honestly wouldn't have been able to tell the difference.

There is also Every Year Have Fish ($11), where realistic pictures of goldfish are printed on both the back and front of the red packet. Fish also happens to represent fortune in Chinese, so the more fish, the better.

Check them out here.

