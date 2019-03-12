Pampering masks to get for every part of your body including your butt

Had a tough day at work? It’s time to delve into your self-care routine.

Sure, many people like to treat themselves to “pamper nights” where they unwind with a sheet mask and a glass of wine.

But why stop at just masking your face when you can spoil just about every part of your body?

The next time you’re settling down for a night of indulgence, why not refer to our list of masks? It’ll change your life, from head to toe.

1. HAIR MASK: OLAPLEX NO. 3 HAIR PERFECTOR, $44 FOR 100ML FROM SEPHORA