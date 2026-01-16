Why panic attack made woman scream on flight in viral TikTok video

For many, boarding a plane means going on an adventure or getting some rest and relaxation. For others, it can spark anxiety, especially when turbulence hits.

A woman named Mia, who described herself as an anxious flyer, recently shared a clip of herself suffering a "full panic attack" while flying Singapore Airlines.

In her TikTok video on Tuesday (Jan 13), she can be seen screaming and crying in her business class seat as the aircraft experienced turbulence.

The video went viral and drew backlash from the online community, with many questioning the legitimacy of her episode.

"As somebody who gets actual anxiety attacks, this is not what they look like," one netizen commented.

Wrote another: "This is exactly what someone who has never had a panic attack thinks a panic attack looks like."

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@_youmia/video/7594416385464306964[/embed]

Mia subsequently posted another TikTok video, explaining that she was one of the passengers onboard SQ321, which suffered severe turbulence in 2024, resulting in one death and 30 injured.

She had been in the bathroom at the time, and the incident left her with spine injuries.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@_youmia/video/7595388756409011476[/embed]

AsiaOne contacted Mia, who declined to be interviewed. AsiaOne has also reached out to Singapore Airlines for more information.

Panic attacks while flying

People with a fear of flying can experience panic attacks on an airplane.

According to the Institute of Mental Health, about 20 per cent of adults will experience at least one panic attack in their lifetime.

Panic disorders tend to happen suddenly, most frequently during one's late 20s and early 30s, and most patients vividly remember their first episodes. While these episodes usually last a few minutes, they can return in waves for a period of up to two hours in rare instances.

Some symptoms of a panic attack include a sudden and unexpected onset of pounding heartbeat, shakes, cold sweat, breathlessness and giddiness.

But what should you do if you're having a panic attack on a flight?

According to Dr Lee Eun-taek, aviation medical examiner in Korean Air's aeromedical centre, the key thing to understand is that symptoms typically last for roughly 20 to 30 minutes and rarely extend beyond an hour.

"When a panic attack strikes, it can happen suddenly and trigger intense fear. It's crucial to bear in mind that despite that alarming nature, panic attacks are not life-threatening and often subside within a matter of minutes to tens of minutes," he explained.

The passenger can try deep breathing or progressive muscle relaxation techniques, which may help alleviate symptoms.

An example of breathing exercises includes: placing one hand on the stomach and the other on the chest while sitting in a comfortable position, breathing in through the nose so that the stomach moves out, then slowly breathing out through the mouth. While doing this, it's also important to exhale for a longer duration than the inhale, and fully exhale before inhaling again.

"If you have been prescribed anti-anxiety medications, particularly benzodiazepines, it may be appropriate to take them then," Dr Lee said, adding that these medications can offer immediate relief and "rapidly reduce anxiety symptoms".

The passenger can also reach out to the cabin crew, as they can assess the passenger's condition and contact in-flight medical staff to provide necessary medical assistance.

[[nid:703792]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com