'Parenting done right': Malaysian actor Sharnaaz Ahmad's Japan trip with girlfriend, ex-wife and son earns praise

Maintaining any sort of relationship or communication with an ex-partner is a feat in itself, but to enjoy a vacation together is something of an anomaly, to say the least.

But Malaysian actor Sharnaaz Ahmad is showing that it can be done.

The 38-year-old is currently exploring Japan with his young son Jebat Jayden, as well as his current girlfriend, Amelia Christie Lim; and his ex-wife, Noor Nabila Mohd Noor.

And this rather peculiar family trip is causing quite a buzz.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday (Dec 11), Sharnaaz was seen admiring the night lights with his son in Tokyo.

Both his current and previous partners flanked the father-son duo, and everyone looked like they were enjoying each other's company.

As reported by local publication Berita Harian, the close connection between Amelia, 23, and Noor Nabila, 39, stood out in particular, as the younger woman was seen holding Nabila's arms.

On Dec 13, Sharnaaz posted a sneak peek into what their Japan vacation has been like behind the scenes.

Amelia and Noor Nabila could be seen giggling away as they whip up a meal in the kitchen.

While waiting for the food to be ready, Jayden decided to bring his dad around the accommodations for a tour, cleaning up the space as he scooted around.

'Parenting done right'

Divorce or break-ups are often associated with negativity and fallouts, so it wasn't a surprise that this unique dynamic has sparked rather positive comments online.

"In this case, Jebat [Jayden] is the happiest. Humility and lessening of the ego for his happiness," a user commented.

Another Instagram user noted how this is "parenting done right". They added that divorced parents should see these adults' behaviour as an example of how to take care of a child's emotions.

This isn't the first interaction between Amelia and Noor Nabila.

Prior to this family trip, Amelia visited Noor Nabila's home to spend time with Jayden, Berita Harian reported.

Sharnaaz and Noor Nabila tied the knot in March 2017. The marriage lasted just over three years as the couple divorced in July 2020.

It's clear, though, that the end of their union did little to minimise the importance they place in being present for their child.

