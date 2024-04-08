'The past 4 years have been a wild ride': Tigerlily Patisserie, run by award-winning pastry chef, set to close

Tigerlily Patisserie, a foodie favourite within the Katong area, is set to wave goodbye at the end of the month.

The popular patisserie, run by award-winning pastry chef Maxine Ngooi, announced its imminent closure on social media last Friday (April 5).

Its final day of operations will be on April 30.

Describing the past four years as a "wild ride", Tigerlily Patisserie felt the time was right to shut its doors for good.

The caption read: "The world has evolved since we started and I feel that it's time to retire Tigerlily to personally reset and explore new culinary adventures."

In the social media post, Maxine admitted that the Tigerlily Patisserie journey is not without its challenges.

However, she noted that it is also always filled with joy, laughter and (of course) the mouthwatering aroma of freshly baked treats.

Tigerlily Patisserie's mission was to simply bring in something refreshing and fun to the bakery scene in Singapore.

In the midst of doing so, Maxine's brainchild has won some admirers along the way.

"With every heartfelt message we inscribed on the cakes, we are grateful to be part of your lives and celebration," the renowned pastry chef wrote.

She went on to thank her customers for believing in a project that she has "poured [her] heart and soul into".

No details were provided in the post with regard to the reasons for Tigerlily Patisserie's closure.

At the time of writing, there has been no word on Maxine's future culinary projects.

Some of her notable accolades include being voted Pastry Chef of the Year 2022 at the World Gourmet Awards as well as Prestige's list of 40 Under 40 2022.

In a nutshell

Think innovative European-style techniques mixed in with an adventurous Asian spirit.

Conceptualised in the midst of the global pandemic in 2020, Tigerlily Patisserie initially began as an online bake-box concept.

It gained a steady following online and it was only a matter of time before a brick-and-mortar outlet came about.

Tigerlily Patisserie offers a range of beautifully crafted sweet treats.

The Beehive ($15) is a signature of theirs but if you're keen on the final seasonal offerings, there's the Sweet & Savoury Box ($28.50) which includes the Kimchi Cheese Croissant and Matcha Flan.

Address: 350 Joo Chiat Rd, Singapore 427598

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm, Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

