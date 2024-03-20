'Thank you guys for appreciating our work': Dolç Patisserie announces closure, last day on April 23

Dolç Patisserie is set to close its doors permanently next month — having started their business journey four years ago.

The cafe broke the news in a lengthy Instagram post last Thursday (March 14).

"It is with a great deal of mixed emotions that we announce the closure of Dolç Patisserie," the caption read.

There was gratitude aplenty from Dolç Patisserie, as it mentioned how crafting artisanal cakes and bakes to delight customers has always been their goal.

"We are also immensely grateful for all the love and support our customers have shown us, thank you guys for appreciating our work," it added.

Business owners they've collaborated with over the years received a shoutout as well.

Fans of Dolç Patisserie would be wise to take note that April 23 is its final day of operations.

No reasons were provided as to why the cafe is shutting down. AsiaOne has reached out to Dolç Patisserie for more information.

In the comments section, many were saddened by the news of this imminent closure.

"Heartbroken! The best croissants in Singapore were from Dolç Patisserie," one fan commented.

Even fellow F&B businesses such as She Sells Seashells took some time to provide some warm words.

The local bakery thanked Dolç Patisserie for opportunities for collaborations and kind advice over the years.

It added: "Thank you for the memories! We will miss you both!"

Husband-wife duo

Dolç Patisserie is founded by a husband-and-wife team, Khoon Ting and Pol.

Combining French techniques with influences from Spain, it serves up delectable goodies such as their warm buttery croissant or selection of fruit tarts.

So if you have a dessert buddy, head over to Kampong Bahru for one final hurrah with Dolç Patisserie.

Address: 67 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-00, Singapore 169371

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, Sunday 10.30am to 5pm

amierul@asiaone.com

