'Past couple of years have been tough': Sixteen Ounces Craft Beer Bistro to shutter after 7 years

For seven years, Sixteen Ounces Craft Beer Bistro has served their customers malty glasses of beer and delicious grub.

Sadly, they won't be doing so for much longer as they will be shuttering in October.

The establishment broke the news in an Instagram post on Thursday (Oct 4).

"From a newborn, it takes seven years to nurture a human being into a walking, talking, screaming, adorable little brat. Some people take seven years to get a PhD and put a 'Dr' in front of their names.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DApg6FqyQQI/[/embed]

"Every seven years the majority of cells in your whole body completely regenerate, much like what Deadpool can do in a matter of minutes.

"Truth is, seven years is a long time to be doing anything. And we are thankful to be able to do this for such a long time. It’s time we bid farewell," they wrote.

The bistro admitted that despite it being an achievement, the "past couple of years have been tough".

Nonetheless, they are grateful for the patrons who have supported them throughout.

"We love your energy, we love your calmness, we love your banters, we love your silence. We love all the good times that you have shared with us," they said.

"If you have allowed us to be a part of your life, then we say, mission accomplished."

They also urged customers to spend their last month with them and to make the next few weeks memorable ones.

"Come be with us for the last time and like many taprooms that have gone before us like to say, 'Come drink us dry'."

Sixteen Ounces Craft Beer Bistro did not share the reason for the closure. AsiaOne has reached out to them for more details.

Many customers expressed their sadness in the comments section of the post.

Several thanked them for the memories and good service.

Musician Spells and Curses, who had previous played music at the bistro, said that the establishment was one of the "coolest places" he had ever performed at.

An ex-staff also said that Sixteen Ounces Craft Beer Bistro will always be the best job she has ever had.

ALSO READ: Toast Hut at Old Airport Road Food Centre shutters after 17 years

melissateo@asiaone.com