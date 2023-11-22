'People just split when things get hard': Influencer speaks out about 'what's wrong' in the world of dating

Thank you, next.

Apart from being the title of a popular Ariana Grande track, this line perfectly encompasses the dating scene "in this generation".

According to influencer Chrysan Lee, that is.

In her TikTok video posted on Nov 7, Chrysan gave her thoughts on dating in this day and age, including her take on dating apps and whether they are beneficial or not for those looking for love.

"People just split when things get hard," Chrysan claimed.

She went on to say that it has become "super easy" to find the next partner.

Using her recent split from her partner as a real-life example, Chrysan recalled telling him that if two people are not suitable for one another then it's alright to just "move on to the next" person.

He agreed with her sentiments, and the two parted ways.

Looking back, Chrysan felt that what she said back then was a problem.

Now, this is where the topic of dating apps come to the fore.

For better or worse

Being on dating apps means that people have easy access to love and relationships.

There isn't an issue of scarcity when it comes to options.

Simply open a dating app, start swiping and (sooner or later) you'd be matched with someone.

While there's nothing inherently wrong with that, Chrysan felt like how one uses dating apps can lead to potential problems.

"If somebody ghosted you, no issues because you can just move on to the next person," Chrysan said.

The muddle is when people end up in a trap of finding themselves in "superficial" connections with others.

From there, their perspectives towards dating may turn unrealistic or skewed.

Chrysan noted that one can find themselves in a situation where they are never fully satisfied and always on the lookout for something new.

"And suddenly, everyone becomes disposable because feelings just don't matter," she lamented.

While clearly passionate about the topic at hand, Chrysan wanted to make clear that her mini-rant is not one that is against dating apps per se.

It's simply a matter of how we use these dating apps that can potentially skew our views on dating.

Having options available is nice but they "don't mean f*** s***" if one struggles to genuinely connect, Chrysan said.

That's why she is of the opinion that learning to work things out is an important life skill.

Her suggestion is to simply ask yourself if you really do like this person that you are going out with.

If the answer is yes, then maybe there is merit in trying to sort things out in the relationship before throwing in the towel.

