Foreign woman recalls disaster first date with Singapore man, netizens apologise on behalf of nation

First dates tend to be tricky affairs that can be a bit hit-and-miss.

When it turns out well, there's always the chance for a second meet-up. Conversely, first dates can also turn into a complete disaster, as TikTok user Tiffanytchen found out.

Her fourth first date of 2023 was such a terrible experience that she felt compelled to share it with her TikTok followers.

On Tuesday (Oct 17), a two-minute long clip was posted on TikTok where the Tokyo-based woman recounted what went down during a first date she had with this one particular Singaporean man.

Labelling it a "total waste of time", Tiffany took the blame for agreeing to meet up with him in the first place.

In hindsight, the red flags were there from the start.

After Tiffany kindly turned down his advances for dinner and drinks, the man tried to invite himself to be part of her dinner plans.

"I have never ever had someone ask that. That's just peculiar. Why would you want to join a dinner with someone else, you freak?" she hissed.

The Singaporean man backed down slightly and suggested a meet-up over drinks instead. Tiffany agreed to this and seemed to regret it immediately.

First off, something that did not sit well with her was how his profile picture did not match that of his actual face. After seeing him in person, Tiffany mentioned that he was just "not [her] type".

It didn't help that the conversation during the date was just "abysmal".

Tiffany resorted to some trolling, asking him when he last shed a tear.

When that question was flipped back to her, Tiffany nonchalantly said that she cried the night before.

"Is it because I didn't respond to your message?" her Singaporean date replied.

Let's just say that Tiffany was not impressed by his lacklustre attempt at a flirt.

To split or not to split

Tiffany had no issues when it comes to splitting the bill.

Furthermore, she had a sense that her date would want to go Dutch too.

"In Japan, there are some establishments that don't let you pay with separate cards," Tiffany explained.

Her date suggested she pay for the next bill and somehow, the duo found themselves continuing on at another bar.

She recalled how they simply sat side by side in pure silence with Tiffany labelling it her "worst date".

AsiaOne has reached out to Tiffany for more details.

In the comments section was a host of Singaporean netizens feeling sheepishly ashamed at the acts of their fellow countryman.

"I'm from Singapore and I am so sorry," one user commented.

A few others mentioned it would be interesting to hear his point-of-view of how the date went on.

Regardless, it seems like Singaporean men don't exactly have the best reputation when it comes to the dating game.

UK-born content creator Daisy Anne has been living in Singapore for the best part of two decades, and she still hasn't exactly warmed up to Singaporean men.

During an interview with YouTuber Max Chernov, she shared how it can be "quite difficult" to find an independent man.

"It's a running joke that Singaporean men are like a different species," she mentioned.

ALSO READ: 3 Singaporean women share their worst first-date stories

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.