Singaporean men not independent? Ang moh TikToker provides views on local dating scene

At the age of five, UK-born Daisy Anne moved to Singapore and she's been here for the past 20 years.

But all that time here, and she still hasn't exactly warmed up to Singaporean men.

In an interview with YouTuber Max Chernov, Daisy opened up about her dating life in Singapore and, more specifically, why Singaporean men don't tickle her fancy.

"It's a running joke that Singaporean men are like a different species," she said.

Daisy caveats her statement by mentioning that she's not a very active dater or that "her taste [in men] is very bad".

When it comes to dating, everyone has their preferred personality traits in a partner. This can range from humour to emotional intelligence.

Daisy seeks an independent man, and she feels that this trait is "quite difficult to find" in Singaporean men.

A major red flag for her is men who've been to Anglo-Chinese School or St Patrick's School.

She explains: "To me, the people and the culture in those schools just churn out really cocky guys."

She'd mentioned this before in a prior interview and, maybe unsurprisingly, there was pushback.

While she didn't reveal what was said exactly, she did share that some of her statements ruffled some feathers.

"My Instagram DMs were flooded with people from these schools being like, 'What's your problem? Take that back'," Daisy said.

AsiaOne has reached out to Daisy.

In a similar fashion, the comments section also had netizens who weren't too pleased with Daisy's opinions about Singaporean men.

One TikTok user mentioned she was "talking rubbish" and "should have been cancelled long ago".

A few other netizens decided to get personal by giving their take on Daisy's looks.

At the other end of the spectrum were TikTok users who simply rolled their eyes at the negative backlash.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs from TikTok

Are Singaporean guys really that bad?

In March, an Indonesian TikTok user Cassie highlighted the difference between dating Singaporean and Indonesian men.

Singaporean guys are "more practical" while Indonesians put in more effort in the dating phase of a relationship, according to this lady, who has been based in Singapore for 10 years, at least.

She shares how the practice of splitting bills on a date is "not the way to go" in Indonesia.

In Singapore, however, it is quite normal to pay your own way while dating.

Cassie did include a disclaimer that her observations aren't "statistically accurate" as they are "not tested on [the] full population".

