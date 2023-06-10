Who pays on a first date? Influencer Midi's hot take divides opinion online

First dates are awkward, to say the least. Especially when the bill arrives, and you're wondering who should pay? The guy or the girl?

Well, Singapore-based influencer Midi has her own point of view on this delicate matter.

On June 6, in a 42-second TikTok video, Midi answered the million-dollar question.

"The question is super simple," Midi said, before mentioning how dating is like a long-term investment.

Her train of thought is that if you like the guy, let him cover the bill.

That way, you have the perfect excuse to meet him again. "Thank you so much for paying, next round [is] on me," Midi illustrated.

She also added that this will make the guy look like a gentleman while knowing that the girl is appreciative and knows "how to return the favour".

But what if you're not vibing with your date?

Midi suggested splitting the bill.

Because if the guy ends up paying and there's no second date, he might think you're being "materialistic".

So to avoid all the misunderstanding, Midi encouraged to "split the bill with him".

Divided sentiments

However, netizens had their own opinions on the topic as the comments section of her video was filled with polarising reactions.

One group concurred with her opinion, mentioning that her advice was sound.

On the other hand, some others felt bad expecting the guy to pay even if they were interested.

One user asked whether the chance of a second date is over if the girl suggests splitting the bill.



Midi clarified that being interested and splitting the bill are not mutually exclusive.

There were also netizens who mentioned how guys should always pay.

How now, brown cow?

As you can see, there is no right answer to this age-old question.

Take Indonesian-Chinese TikTok user Cassie for instance. On March 24, she shared her observations on dating Singaporean and Indonesian men.

In the video, she highlighted how Indonesians are "more providing" as the practice of splitting bills on a date is "not the way to go" in Indonesia.

"Whereas here [in Singapore], it is quite normal," she stated.

Having said that, she did point out that it's not the rule of thumb that all Singaporean guys opt to split the bill.

She admitted that she's been on dates with local men who have paid for everything.

As the saying goes, to each their own.

