Peranakan-Western stall PangiNut reopens at new location after closing Ang Mo Kio stall due to poor footfall

For two years, Peranakan-Western establishment PangiNut struggled to stay afloat at its Block 215 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 outlet.

This was due to the stall's poor location, which saw low footfall as a result.

So the owner, Jarrod Poh, decided to shutter it in June earlier this year.

But that's not the end of the business as Jarrod reopened the stall at a new location, Chew N Chat Food Court at Joo Chiat, some time in September.

Jarrod announced that he had secured the unit in a Facebook post on July 1.

He spent the next few weeks renovating the stall.

There were some delays here and there as he had to wait for his Singapore Food Agency licence, as well as settling some document issues, he shared in a Facebook post in August.

But afterwards, he was ready to open to the public.

As an opening promotion, all menu items are 10 per cent off till end October.

AsiaOne has reached out to Jarrod for more details.

Poor footfall killed the business

Back at his old outlet at Block 215 Ang Mo Kio Avenue, Jarrod was struggling to keep his business alive.

He had lamented to AsiaOne that the secluded location of the coffee shop he was in was the reason for poor business.

"A lot of customers find it very inconvenient to access. No bus stop and a long walk in to find us," he told us.

"Furthermore, the current coffee shop has several stalls that have been left empty for many months, making the choice of food very limited and not appealing to the surrounding neighbourhood."

Prior to opening PangiNut, Jarrod, who has been in the culinary scene for 35 years, graduated from Shatec in 1989 and worked under several notable F&B names.

He was previously the outlet head chef for Pentagon Group, a senior sous chef for 1-Group, an executive chef for Bliss Group and a senior chef at Greenwood Fish Market.

Address: 2 Joo Chiat Road. Joo Chiat Complex #01-1127 Chew N Chat Food Court, Singapore, Singapore

Opening hours: Daily, 8.30am to 9.30pm

