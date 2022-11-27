The perfect names for babies born in the Christmas season

Are you expecting to welcome your little one during the Christmas season? Good news! There are a lot of Christmas-inspired baby names that you can choose from if you haven't decided yet.

One of the cute little challenges that soon-to-be parents commonly experience could be when they think of the perfect name for their little one. It is the phase when parents have difficulty deciding which of the thousands or millions of names are available on the internet.

Perfect baby names for babies born in Christmas season

Many parents want to ensure that the name of their babies has a beautiful meaning. It could be the primary reason they invest a lot of time thinking about it. It should be the perfect one that best suits their precious little child.

As we all know, Christmas is one of the most celebrated and meaningful seasons of the year. Almost every person from different parts of the world celebrates the rebirth of the Saviour Jesus Christ.

If you still haven't decided yet and are to give birth this coming holiday season, why not consider naming your child something related to the season? There's nothing for you to worry about because almost all Christmas-inspired names have a wonderful meaning.

Christmas-inspired names for baby boy

Here are the best choices of names for precious little boys that are related to the Christmas season:

Joseph - The name Joseph came from a Hebrew Yosef, meaning "God will give." Aside from that, Joseph is a biblical name from the New Testament - he is the carpenter husband of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Jesus - The name Jesus or Joshua came from Hebrew roots, which means "The Lord is salvation."

Adam - The name Adam in Hebrew means "son of the red Earth." It is one of the famous names in the Old Testament, as Adam in the Bible is the first man God ever created.

Balthazar - The name Balthazar in Hebrew means "God protect the King." Balthazar is one of the three wise men written in the Bible who visited the baby Jesus.

Theodore - The name Theodore in Ancient Greek means "gift of God." It could be one of the good names perfect for a little boy.

Christian - The name Christian came from a Latin word, which means "follower of Christ." It is commonly treated as a masculine name as it has its feminine counter, which could be Christa, Christine, or Christina.

Emmanuel - the name Emmanuel is masculine in Hebrew, which means "God is with us." This name never fails to leave a good and wonderful impression on people.

Luke - The name Luke is a shortened version of the biblical name Lucas means "light-giving."

Angelo - The name Angelo is an Italian variant of Angelus which means "messenger of God."

Timothy - The name Timothy is one of the masculine names of Greek origin. It came from the name Timotheos, which means "honoring God" or "To honor God."

Christmas-inspired names for girl

Here are Christmas-inspired names that could be perfect for your lovely little girl:

Mary - The name Mary came from the ancient Hebrew name Miriam, which means "beloved." It is one of the girls' names that always go with good connotations.

Esther - The baby girl's name Esther is of Persian origin, which means star. The name also gained good merit within the Hebrew Bible.

Elena - The name Elena is one of the popular female name of Greek origin which mean "shining light." This name might be a bit common but it is definitely not overused.

Natalie - The name Natalie came from Latin origin which means "birthday of the Lord" or "Christmas." This could be one of the perfect names for girls when they are born during the Christmas season.

Noella - The name Noella is indeed a festive choice, it means "Christmas" in French origin.

Clara - The name Clara came from the Latin word Clarus, which means "bright," "clear," or "famous."

Gabrielle - The name Gabrielle came of French origin which means "God is my strength."

Helen - The name Helen came from Greek, which means "light." People like associating the name with the phrase "the face that launched a thousand ships."

Celeste - The name Celeste is one of the best names perfect to describe a lovely daughter. It is one of the girls' names that highly emphasises femininity and uniqueness. Aside from that, it also came from

Amaryllis - The name Amaryllis came from the Greek origin which means "to sparkle."

This article was first published in theAsianparent.