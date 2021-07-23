The perks of being vaccinated: Free coffee, skincare sales and other fab deals

In our books, getting vaccinated already counts as a massive perk in itself (who doesn’t enjoy not dying?).

But that doesn’t mean we can’t sweeten the process with a few post-jab treats, thanks to a handful of brands stepping up to offer free gifts and fab deals for those vaccinated. From complimentary shots of caffeine to skincare sales, here’re the best perks to snag once you’ve gotten your shots.

Complimentary Cuppa at Flash Coffee

Whether you’re on your first or second dose, Flash Coffee has your dose of caffeine covered with one free drink when you flash proof of vaccination. This Indonesian-based coffee empire has ten outlets islandwide and counting, brewing up pocket-friendly cuppas with 100 per cent Arabica beans.

While you can grab and go staples like lattes and espressos, you’ll find quirky signatures like the Mojito Black Coffee too – a blend of mint mojito, lemon squash, and espresso. Flash Coffee has outlets in Cecil Street, Changi City Point, Citylink Mall, Cross Street, Katong, Marina Bay Link Mall, NUS, One George Street, One Raffles Place, and Oxley Tower. The offer runs from now till 31 December 2021; for more details, see here.

Get Lit at BooksActually

What better excuse for staying in than worming your way through your new book haul? Bag your next read or ten at indie bookstore BooksActually with 10 per cent off online purchases storewide.

You’ll find their shelves well-stocked with modern lit and poetry, rounded out with an impressive range of novels in translation and philosophy texts. You’ll want to steal a peep at their stash of vintage and rare editions too. BooksActually's offer runs from now till Dec 31, 2021. For more details, see here.

Staycay Giveaway at Hmlet Cantonment

If you’re craving a green getaway, co-living concept Hmlet Cantonment delivers in style. Lush with trees that block out the city bustle, this Tanjong Pagar heritage gem is giving away a three-day two-night stay in The Medium Room to three fully vaccinated winners.

Participants must like Hmlet’s Instagram post, tag a friend in the comments with the hashtag #CantoVaxAndRelax, as well as share the post on your Instagram stories.

Check out our review of Hmlet Cantonment here . Hmlet Cantonment is located at 150 Cantonment Rd, Singapore 089762, p. +65 6951 8849. The giveaway runs from 15 to 30 July 2021; for more details, see here.

Skincare treats at The Face Shop

A one-stop shop for Korean skincare and cosmetics, The Face Shop is pampering all vaccinated folks with 10 per cent off a minimum spend of $50. Their stash of K-beauty products includes cult brands like belif, Dr Groot, and Sooryehan, not to mention their own extensive line of nature-inspired skin goodies.

To redeem, don’t forget to bring along your vaccination cert when you shop in-store at their dozens of branches across Singapore. The Face Shop has multiple outlets across Singapore. The offer runs from now till Dec 31, 2021; for more details, see here.

Popcorn party with The Kettle Gourmet

Spice up your next Netflix and chill sesh with The Kettle Gourmet’s quirky flavoured popcorn. This local brand is offering 5 per cent off online orders for all folks who’ve gotten jabbed, and you can count on something wacky to crunch on here.

Their range of Asian favourites transform old-school dishes into fun poppers, from fiery Chili Crab to fragrant Kaya Butter Toast.

Their latest gift pack brings together assorted popcorn with Pokémon collectibles – perfect for the game-loving friend in your life. The Kettle Gourmet‘s offer runs from now till Dec 31, 2021; for more details, see here.

Splash Out at FUNFIT

Planning some fun in the sun now that you’re fully protected? Splash out in style with local label FUNFIT’s swimwear lines for women and men.

With 10 per cent off online store orders for folks who’ve been vaxxed, you can give your gym gear a refresh with their sprawling range of swimsuits in chic prints, not to mention activewear staples like sports bras, leggings, and tank tops.

FUNFIT is located at 23 Serangoon Central, #02-42 NEX, Singapore 556083, p. +65 6634 2118. The offer runs from now till Dec 31, 2021; for more details, see here.

Post-Vax Bling at Benny’s Gems Creations

After everything from post-jab fatigue to fevers, we could certainly do with a little spoiling. Put the sparkle back in your step with something special from Benny’s Gems Creations – this Orchard Road jeweller is offering 10 per cent off all pieces for those who can present their vaccination cert.

Specialising in bespoke jewellery and wedding bands, their nature-inspired creations are nothing short of dazzling – think sapphire-studded hummingbird rings and striking honeycomb bangles.

Benny’s Gems Creations is located at 402 Orchard Rd, #01-10/11 Delfi Orchard, Singapore 238876, p. +65 6336 6833. The offers runs from now till 31 December 2021; for more details, see here.

Comfort Brews from Kittea

If there’re two things in the world that never fail to warm our souls, it’s got to be tea and kitties. Blending them into one purr-fect brew is local label Kittea, a tea brand with flavours inspired by various feline breeds and their unique personalities.

With 20 per cent off online purchases for all vaccinated folks, you can indulge your inner cat lady with playful blends like The Calico (S$8) – a green tea creamy with strawberry pieces and vanilla extract. Kittea ‘s offer runs from now till 31 December 2021. For more details, see here.

Post-Vax Adventures with KKday

Now that you’re vaxxed up, you might be itching to venture out safely – in which case, KKday has your back. A platform which curates local tours and experiences from staycays to spa pampering, KKday is offering a sitewide deal of 7per cent off for those vaccinated.

Whether it’s romantic river cruises, bath bomb making workshops, or bungy jumping tickets, there’s something to pique everyone’s fancy. KKday‘s offer runs from now till 31 December 2021. For more details, see here.

Freshly Picked

Skip the supermarket queues and snag your greens fuss-free at Freshly Picked, with 5per cent off online purchases for those vaccinated.

Besides your usual fruits and veggies, this wholesaler brims with seasonal produce you’d be hard-pressed to find elsewhere – think ice-cream mangos from India, Japan’s famed Yamanashi peaches, and rhubarb from Australia.

They stock an array of artisanal juices and fresh herbs too. Freshly Picked offer runs from now till Dec 31, 2021. For more details, see here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.