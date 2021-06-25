Peugeot 5008 or Renault Grand Scenic - which is the most value-for-money 7-seater choice?

If you are in the market for a practical, sensible, and affordable people carrier in the style of an MPV, your options are somewhat limited. Yes, you could consider something like the newly launched Kia Carnival, but that car is upside of $200k.

If you're looking for a seven-seater on the lower end of the price spectrum, there are two French choices that you should certainly look at - the recently facelifted Peugeot 5008, as well as the Renault Grand Scenic.

Which is the better Frenchie here?

Different approaches

To provide sufficient space for seven people, MPVs are inevitably boxy in nature. However, both cars here take their own individual approach to delivering a slightly more stylish approach towards the people-carrying box.

The Grand Scenic is a pleasing wedge shape, with clean lines running from the sharply angled bonnet all the way to the rear end. The 5008 straddles the line between MPV and SUV, and adopts a slightly more muscular approach.

Though more boxy and angular, sleek chrome detailing and a bold front fascia presents a more contemporary look. The Grand Scenic is the more traditional-looking car, but if you want something a little bolder, than the 5008 would be the choice.

The 5008's cabin looks and feels more impressive.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

Inside, the two cars are immediately distinctly different. The 5008 certainly feels like the posher car, with crisp graphics on the infotainment system, sleek controls, better materials and just an overall higher sense of quality. It definitely feels more premium compared to the Grand Scenic.

Here, the Grand Scenic shows it age slightly. The materials are not quite as good, with some tacky plastics such as the knob for operating the sunroof. The equipment also doesn't feel quite as sleek and modern as the 5008. However, you do get in-built navigation on the infotainment system in the Renault, which the 5008 doesn't have.

The Grand Scenic offers greater interior utility, including a sliding centre console.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

However, when it comes to utility, it's a different story. Here, the Grand Scenic proves to be superior. You have numerous storage compartments, including a sliding centre console that reveals two additional cup holders. From the boot, you can also easily knock down the second and third row of seats with just a press of a button. In the 5008, you have to manually pull a tab to open or close the rear seats.

The 5008 (left) has a larger tray table than the Grand Scenic (right).

PHOTO: sgCarMart

So, as far as interiors go, it's really a question of whether you want function or form. Form? The 5008 has it. Function? The Grand Scenic is better.

The push forward

Another key aspect towards affordable family utility is driving efficiency. Once again, both brands take a different approach.

For Renault, it is diesel power. You get a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 110bhp and 260Nm of torque. It's a pretty refined powertrain, and the high amount of usable torque means that pickup is breezy.

The 5008 uses a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

For Peugeot, downsizing is the answer. Under the bonnet is a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine producing 129bhp and 230Nm of torque, also found in some of its smaller models. Here in the 5008, the 1.2-litre is usable, but you do feel the lack of power, especially if you're carrying many passengers.

The Grand Scenic uses a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

As far as actual fuel economy goes, my limited time with the two cars means that I cannot report an exact figure. However, on our earlier drives of the car, we managed 11.7km/L in the 5008, and 18.5km/L in the Renault.

The Grand Scenic's diesel powertrain is both punchier and more fuel efficient.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

In terms of how they drive, both cars fair very similarly in terms of overall ride comfort. They tend towards the soft side, and there's obviously body roll from the weight of the car, but all in all it's acceptable.

Here, I think the Renault is easily the more practical choice. The extra punch from the 1.5-litre diesel engine is just better suited to a car of this size, and it's also the more efficient engine.

A French affair

On first glance, these two boxy, seven-seating family cars may seem functionally similar. In truth, they are actually somewhat different.

The Grand Scenic delivers a more straightforward focus on function and utility. There's plenty of storage, practical means of using all available space, and the powertrain delivers more grunt.

The Peugeot delivers an elevated MPV experience that trades some utility for a greater sense of style and overall quality. From a feel-good perspective, it's the better choice - the materials are better, everything looks nicer, and it feels more expensive and premium. And that's because it is more expensive.

The 5008 Allure variant costs a fair bit more, and that gets you extra equipment including wireless charging.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

The Grand Scenic starts at $127,999, making it the cheaper option. The 5008 starts at $136,888, but this Allure variant we drove costs $155,888 (prices as of June 15, 2021). I don't think you're getting $28k more car for your money.

So, which is the better Frenchie? Well, the 5008 feels like the better car. I prefer how it looks and feels, and I think it delivers a more pleasing overall experience.

The 5008 has greater feel-good quality, but the Grand Scenic delivers more value-for-money.

PHOTO: sgCarMart

However, the Active variant is probably the more reasonable choice. Compared to this Allure variant that costs so much more, the Grand Scenic just seems like the more practical and sensible value-for-money choice.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.