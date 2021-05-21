No dine-in, no problem: A list of eating and rest spots for essential workers, drivers and frontliners

With dining-in prohibited since Sunday (May 16) under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations, some who are constantly on the move such as food delivery riders, taxi drivers and private-hire drivers have had a harder time finding places to eat and rest.

Fortunately, some establishments have set aside areas for them to take a break and recharge. Here's where to find them.

Bao Logistics

The logistics company welcomes riders and drivers in Yishun to use their space to rest and eat.

It comes equipped with air-conditioning, charging points, free Wi-Fi, toilets and even a prayer area.

All you need to do is drop them a WhatsApp message at +65 8436 8166 before heading down.

Address: Northpoint Bizhub 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #07-09 S(768159)

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm daily

Suntec City

The mall's Food Republic and Big Appetite food courts have been designated as areas for food delivery riders, safe distancing ambassadors and other essential workers to consume their food.

Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983

Food Republic #B1-115

Big Appetite #03-367

Heartbeat@Bedok

The community hub has converted its culinary studio on level one into a rest area for drivers and food delivery riders. Do note, however, that you'll have to present your IC and proof of your occupation to enter.

Address: 11 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 469662

Community clubs

A number of community clubs (CCs) in Singapore have also opened their doors to riders and drivers.

North:

Chong Pang CC

Hwi Yoh CC

Marymount CC

Nee Soon Central CC

Punggol West CC

Sembawang CC

Serangoon CC

Toa Payoh East CC

Toa Payoh West CC

Whampoa CC

Woodlands CC

South:

Braddell Heights CC

Cairnhill CC

Kampong Glam CC

Kampong Ubi CC

Kolam Ayer CC

Leng Kee CC

Pek Kio CC

Radin Mas CC

Tanglin CC

Tiong Bahru CC

East:

Pasir Ris Elias CC (open 24 hours)

Eunos CC

Geylang Serai CC

Geylang West CC

Joo Chiat CC

Kaki Bukit CC

Kallang CC

Kampong Kembangan CC

Macpherson CC

Marine Parade CC

Pasir Ris Eaast CC

Paya Lebar Kovan CC

Tampines Changkat CC

Tampines N4 Neighbourhood Centre

West:

Bukit Panjang CC

Keat Hong CC

Nanyang CC

The Frontier CC

Zhenghua CC

