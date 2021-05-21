No dine-in, no problem: A list of eating and rest spots for essential workers, drivers and frontliners

With dining-in prohibited since Sunday (May 16) under Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) regulations, some who are constantly on the move such as food delivery riders, taxi drivers and private-hire drivers have had a harder time finding places to eat and rest.
Fortunately, some establishments have set aside areas for them to take a break and recharge. Here's where to find them.
Bao Logistics
The logistics company welcomes riders and drivers in Yishun to use their space to rest and eat.
It comes equipped with air-conditioning, charging points, free Wi-Fi, toilets and even a prayer area.
All you need to do is drop them a WhatsApp message at +65 8436 8166 before heading down.
Address: Northpoint Bizhub 2 Yishun Industrial Street 1 #07-09 S(768159)
Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm daily
Suntec City
The mall's Food Republic and Big Appetite food courts have been designated as areas for food delivery riders, safe distancing ambassadors and other essential workers to consume their food.
Address: 3 Temasek Blvd, Singapore 038983
Food Republic #B1-115
Big Appetite #03-367
Heartbeat@Bedok
The community hub has converted its culinary studio on level one into a rest area for drivers and food delivery riders. Do note, however, that you'll have to present your IC and proof of your occupation to enter.
Address: 11 Bedok North Street 1, Singapore 469662
Community clubs
A number of community clubs (CCs) in Singapore have also opened their doors to riders and drivers.
North:
- Chong Pang CC
- Hwi Yoh CC
- Marymount CC
- Nee Soon Central CC
- Punggol West CC
- Sembawang CC
- Serangoon CC
- Toa Payoh East CC
- Toa Payoh West CC
- Whampoa CC
- Woodlands CC
South:
- Braddell Heights CC
- Cairnhill CC
- Kampong Glam CC
- Kampong Ubi CC
- Kolam Ayer CC
- Leng Kee CC
- Pek Kio CC
- Radin Mas CC
- Tanglin CC
- Tiong Bahru CC
East:
- Pasir Ris Elias CC (open 24 hours)
- Eunos CC
- Geylang Serai CC
- Geylang West CC
- Joo Chiat CC
- Kaki Bukit CC
- Kallang CC
- Kampong Kembangan CC
- Macpherson CC
- Marine Parade CC
- Pasir Ris Eaast CC
- Paya Lebar Kovan CC
- Tampines Changkat CC
- Tampines N4 Neighbourhood Centre
West:
- Bukit Panjang CC
- Keat Hong CC
- Nanyang CC
- The Frontier CC
- Zhenghua CC
