Cabby spotted eating in car boot after new Covid-19 rules kick in

With reported Covid-19 cases rising recently, further tightening of safe management measures known as Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) kicked in on Sunday (May 16).

It didn't take long for the first gut-wrenching photograph to reflect some of these restrictions – where dining-in is prohibited.

That has, quite literally, left some taxi and private-hire drivers in an uncomfortable spot.

On May 17, a photograph was shared on Facebook, highlighting a cabby sitting in the boot of a ComfortDelGro cab with the rear door wide open as he ate his packed lunch with a pair of disposable chopsticks.

The caption read: “Please spare a thought for the hardworking drivers who provide us transport. They will be affected again because of Phase 2 Heightened Alert.”

These comments are mostly from netizens who hoped that the taxi uncle will soon be able to have a proper place where he can take his meals.

On the other end of the spectrum, there were a number of netizens who questioned why the cabby decided to eat uncomfortably inside the boot of his car.

Since no dining in is allowed during this period, such drivers expressed concern about how they'd be able to have their meals while going about their day at work.

A private hire driver asked if it would be best to loosen the rules slightly and allow for a single person to dine in. This, he reasoned, might benefit not only drivers but also delivery workers and those working from home who can't cook.

According to a Ministry of Health (MOH) update on May 15, dining-in at F&B establishments, such as foodcourts and hawker centres either indoors or outdoors, is fully prohibited – with only delivery or takeaway options allowed.

However, a person can eat at public places like parks, in the case when it not favourable to return home or the workplace to eat, but safe distancing must be maintained at all times.

Such incidents are not entirely new either, having surfaced during last year's circuit breaker period.

It was common to find pictures circulating online of delivery riders and private hire drivers eating off the boot of their vehicles, or having them while they sat by the roadside.

